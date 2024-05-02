Q1 2024 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Rodney Cyril Sacks - Monster Beverage Corporation - Co-CEO & Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending this call. I'm Rodney Sacks. Hilton Schlosberg, our Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, is on the call; as is Tom Kelly, our Chief Financial Officer. Tom Kelly will now read our cautionary statement.



Thomas J. Kelly - Monster Beverage Corporation - CFO



Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and are based on currently available information regarding the expectations of