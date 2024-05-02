Q1 2024 Verra Mobility Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 2, 2024.



Mark Zindler - Verra Mobility Corp - Investor Relations



Thank you.



Good afternoon and welcome to Varian Mobility's First Quarter 2024 earnings call today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market close, along with our earnings presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations relations section of our website at ir dot zero mobility.com.



With me on the call are David Roberts, Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer, and Craig Conti, our Chief Financial Officer. David, who