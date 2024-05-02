Q1 2024 nLIGHT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the nLIGHT first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call to Joe Corso, CFO, please go ahead.



Joseph Corso - nLIGHT Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm Joe CorSo and my Chief Financial Officer. With me today is Scott Keeney and leach Chairman and CEO. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, including financial projections and plans for our business, some of which are beyond our control, including the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in our SEC filings, our results may differ materially from those projected on today's call, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.



During the call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release,