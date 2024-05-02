Q1 2024 Rimini Street Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Rimini Street First Quarter 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode by the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Should you have a question, press star followed by the number one on your touchtone phone. You will hear upfront that your hand has been raised. We advise that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dean Pohl, Vice President Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go.



Dean Pohl - Rimini Street Inc - Investor Relations



Yes.



Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everyone to Rimini Street's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today is Seth Ravin, our CEO and President, and Michael Precor, our CFO. Today, we issued our earnings press release for the first quarter and fiscal year ended March 31st, 2024, a copy of which can be found on our website under Investor Relations. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial