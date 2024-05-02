Q1 2024 Coinbase Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coinbase First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.



Anil Gupta, Vice President, Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Anil K. Gupta - Coinbase Global, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Coinbase First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me on today's call are Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO; Emilie Choi, President and COO; Alesia Haas, CFO; and Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer. I hope you've all had the opportunity to read our shareholder letter, which was published on our Investor Relations website earlier today.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from today's statements. Information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause these results to differ is included in our SEC filings. Our discussion today will also include