Johann Strobl - Raiffeisen Bank International AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to RBI's Q1 update call. Allow me to begin with a brief overview of our financial results. Consolidated profit in the quarter was EUR664 million, and more importantly, EUR333 million, excluding the contributions from Russia and Belarus. Top line trends are relatively stable despite modest growth, and of course, supported by very low risk costs and lower resolution fund contributions.



Return on equity comes in at 15% for the group and just around 10% when excluding Russia and Belarus. Finally, the CET1 ratio is stable in the quarter, both for the consolidated group and for the perimeter, excluding Russian business. Moving to my next