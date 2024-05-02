On May 2, 2024, Thomas Fountain, Executive Vice President of Global Services & Strategy at F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), sold 851 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial) specializes in multi-cloud application services and security solutions, helping organizations seamlessly scale cloud, data center, telecommunications, and software-defined networking deployments.

Over the past year, Thomas Fountain has sold a total of 6,894 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at F5 Inc, where there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of F5 Inc were priced at $167.53, resulting in a market cap of approximately $9.73 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.89, below both the industry median of 27.3 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of F5 Inc is estimated at $175.77 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at F5 Inc provides an insight into the recent activities of high-level executives within the company, amidst its current market valuation and stock performance.

