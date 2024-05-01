On May 1, 2024, Andrea Newborn, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial), sold 12,615 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

ABM Industries Inc is a leading provider of facility solutions with services that include janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, and other services for commercial buildings, hospitals, airports, and various industrial facilities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,381 shares of ABM Industries Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been eight insider sales and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of ABM Industries Inc were priced at $45, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.47, which is below both the industry median of 17.79 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ABM Industries Inc is estimated at $52.21 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.