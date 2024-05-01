On May 1, 2024, Srinivas Tallapragada, President and Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), sold 50,051 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 474,115 shares sold.

Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is a single integrated CRM platform that provides all your departments — including marketing, sales, commerce, and service — a single, shared view of every customer.

Shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $268.12 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $263.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 64.79, which is above the industry median of 27.3.

The GF Value of Salesforce Inc is $248.09, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 366 insider sells at Salesforce Inc, reflecting a trend of insider selling.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider transactions at Salesforce Inc.

