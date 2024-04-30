On April 30, 2024, Kevin Berryman, Chief Financial Officer of Jacobs Solutions Inc (J, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 2, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $145.31 each.

Jacobs Solutions Inc operates as a technical professional services firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides a range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock of Jacobs Solutions Inc is currently valued at a market cap of approximately $18.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.88, which is above both the industry median of 15.54 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Jacobs Solutions Inc is estimated at $147.59 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Jacobs Solutions Inc.

