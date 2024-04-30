On April 30, 2024, Henry Pujol, Chief Accounting Officer of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL, Financial), sold 9,944 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company. It owns and operates three global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company is also a part owner of TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, positioning it as a leader in the cruise industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,852 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction history for Royal Caribbean Group shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 16 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Royal Caribbean Group's shares were trading at $141.23 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $35.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.70, below the industry median of 19.99 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Royal Caribbean Group is estimated at $139.40, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.