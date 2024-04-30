On April 30, 2024, Albert Neupaver, Director at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB, Financial), executed a sale of 29,100 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 88,427 shares and has not made any purchases.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, known for its technology-based equipment and services for the global freight and transit rail industries, saw its shares trading at $161.63 on the day of the sale. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $28.55 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio stands at 31.62, significantly above both the industry median of 14.25 and the historical median for the company. This elevated ratio suggests a higher valuation compared to industry standards.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of WAB's stock is estimated at $124.02, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3. This indicates that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 21 insider sells at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, reflecting a possible trend among insiders.

This recent transaction by Director Albert Neupaver continues the trend of insider sales at the company, providing investors and market watchers with insights into insider activities and potential sentiment towards the company's stock valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.