Insider Sale: Chief Risk Officer Daniel Bley Sells Shares of Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

On May 1, 2024, Daniel Bley, Chief Risk Officer of Webster Financial Corp (WBS, Financial), sold 2,280 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Webster Financial Corp (WBS, Financial) is a bank and financial service holding company that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services. The company operates through various branches and subsidiaries, offering services such as commercial banking, consumer banking, and insurance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,530 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Webster Financial Corp, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Webster Financial Corp were trading at $44.8 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.73 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.18, which is below both the industry median of 9.415 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Webster Financial Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The image above shows the trend in insider transactions, highlighting the recent activities of insiders at Webster Financial Corp.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation compared to its intrinsic value, suggesting that Webster Financial Corp is currently trading below its GF Value.

This sale by Daniel Bley aligns with a pattern of insider selling at Webster Financial Corp, amidst the stock's current valuation status as modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
