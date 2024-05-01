On May 1, 2024, Thomas Herman, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ, Financial), purchased 16,308 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ, Financial) is a financial entity that operates within the investment management industry, focusing on long/short equity and dynamic income strategies to manage assets and generate returns for investors.

The shares were bought at a price of $15.55 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $253,474. This purchase follows a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has acquired a total of 16,308 shares. Notably, the insider has not sold any shares within this period.

The recent buying activity can be visualized in the insider trend chart below:

Over the past year, there have been five insider buys and one insider sell at Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ, Financial). This trend suggests a predominance of buying interest from insiders.

On the valuation front, the stock's market cap stands at $304.103 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 27.83, which is above both the industry median of 13.31 and the historical median for the company, indicating a premium pricing compared to its earnings.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors might consider consulting the GF Value for a comprehensive analysis.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors about the insider's confidence in the future prospects of Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ, Financial).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.