On May 1, 2024, Director Anne Sweeney sold 3,010 shares of Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $560 each.

Netflix Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company, offering TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices.

The sale by the insider is part of a broader trend where there have been 45 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year at Netflix Inc. The insider, Anne Sweeney, has sold a total of 3,010 shares over the past year and has not purchased any shares.

Following the sale, shares of Netflix Inc were trading at $560, giving the company a market cap of approximately $243.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 39.22, which is above the industry median of 18.98.

The current stock price relative to the GF Value of $475.50 suggests that Netflix Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions in Netflix Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.