Vice President and Controller Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial) on May 1, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $136.83 per share.

Kimberly-Clark Corp, a global leader in personal care and hygiene products, manufactures and markets a wide range of products aimed at improving the health, hygiene, and well-being of consumers worldwide. The company's portfolio includes iconic brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, and Scott.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,500 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company has seen more insider selling than buying, with 15 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same period.

On the valuation front, Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial) has a market cap of $45.96 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 25.09, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Kimberly-Clark Corp is $136.25, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance. However, it is essential to consider broader market conditions and company fundamentals when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.