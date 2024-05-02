Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK, Financial) achieved $1.2 billion in run rate savings from their global cost reduction program, progressing towards their $1.5 billion target by end of 2024.

Adjusted gross margin improved significantly to 29%, up 590 basis points compared to the first quarter of last year.

The company successfully completed the sale of Stanley Infrastructure to Epiroc, using the proceeds to reduce short-term debt and strengthen the balance sheet.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) saw a stable to increasing market share in tools, with significant recognition from retailers, including awards from Ace Hardware and Grainger.

Despite a challenging macro environment, the company managed to maintain flat organic revenue when excluding the now divested infrastructure business.

Negative Points

Organic revenue for the first quarter was down by 1%, indicating muted consumer and DIY demand which impacted overall performance.

The outdoor business segment remains cyclically depressed, contributing to lower than average gross margins for that part of the portfolio.

Hand tools segment experienced a 7% decline in organic revenue, pressured by lower DIY demand.

The company anticipates mixed demand trends to persist throughout 2024, which could impact growth and profitability.

Despite improvements, the adjusted gross margin of 29% still falls short of the company's target of 35% or greater, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving optimal profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide details on the expected revenue trends for the second quarter and the rest of the year, particularly in relation to the Tools & Outdoor segment?

A: Patrick D. Hallinan, EVP & CFO, indicated that for the rest of the year, revenue is expected to be down slightly, ranging from a decrease of 50 to 200 basis points per quarter, averaging around a 1% decline for the year. This projection is based on year-over-year comparisons and expected promotional activities rather than significant changes in demand dynamics. For the Tools & Outdoor segment, the revenue is expected to be flat to slightly down, consistent with the company's overall performance.

: How is DEWALT performing in terms of growth, and what are the investment plans for this brand?

A: Christopher John Nelson, COO, EVP and President of Tools & Outdoor, explained that DEWALT continues to see growth, driven by improved supply chain operations and focused investments in product development and market activation targeted at professional users. The company is directing a significant portion of its investment towards innovation and field activation for DEWALT, aiming to sustain and enhance its growth trajectory.

Q: What are the expectations for the Outdoor segment for 2024 compared to 2019, and what are the plans to improve margins in this segment?

A: Donald Allan, President and CEO, noted that the Outdoor segment's volume in 2024 is expected to be substantially lower than in 2019, with a gradual recovery anticipated. The company is actively adjusting its cost base to align with current demand levels and exploring strategic options to prune less profitable parts of the business to enhance overall profitability.

Q: Can you discuss the pricing dynamics within the Tools & Outdoor segment for the remainder of the year?

A: Christopher John Nelson stated that the company aims for price/cost neutrality in a mildly inflationary environment for the year. The focus is on improving pricing processes and driving innovation to maintain margins despite cost pressures. The competitive environment remains stable, with promotional activities returning to historical levels.

Q: What is the strategy for managing the remaining Industrial segment post the infrastructure business sale, and are there plans for further divestitures?

A: Donald Allan mentioned that the company will continue to evaluate its portfolio for potential pruning opportunities, particularly in the Tools & Outdoor segment, to focus on core brands. The remaining Industrial segment, primarily consisting of Engineered Fastening and Aerospace Fasteners, remains a significant part of the company, contributing to EBITDA and cash flow.

Q: How is Stanley Black & Decker addressing changes in tariffs and their impact on the supply chain?

A: Donald Allan highlighted that the company has significantly reduced its exposure to tariffs by shifting production out of China and diversifying its manufacturing footprint. The company continues to plan for potential future tariff changes by building out centers of excellence in various global locations, aiming to mitigate impacts through strategic supply chain adjustments.

