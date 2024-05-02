Teleflex Inc (TFX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Start with Revenue and EPS Growth

Teleflex Inc reports a robust first quarter in 2024, with significant improvements in revenue, EPS, and operational efficiencies.

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $737.8 million, up 3.8% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $3.21, increased by 3.9% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: 61.1%, a 170 basis point increase from the previous year.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: 26.6%, up by 80 basis points year-over-year.
  • Net Interest Expense: $21 million, increased from $17.5 million year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Tax Rate: 13.2%, up from 11.8% year-over-year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $112.8 million, up $28.5 million from the previous year.
  • 2024 Revenue Growth Guidance: Constant currency growth expected between 3.75% to 4.75%.
  • 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: Raised to a range of $13.60 to $13.95.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Teleflex Inc (TFX, Financial) reported a solid start to 2024 with revenues of $737.8 million, up 3.8% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.
  • Adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter was $3.21, marking a 3.9% increase year-over-year.
  • Positive trends in raw material inflation and freight expenses were observed, aligning with the company's expectations for the year.
  • EMEA and Asia regions showed strong revenue growth, with increases of 9.7% and 11.2% respectively, driven by solid performance across most product families.
  • The integration of Palette Life Sciences is progressing well, meeting targeted milestones and contributing positively to the company's growth.

Negative Points

  • Americas revenues decreased by 1.5% year-over-year, primarily due to the impact of prior year MSA revenues booked in this region.
  • The company continues to face challenges in the office side of service for UroLift, impacting growth in the Interventional Urology segment.
  • Teleflex Inc (TFX) anticipates a total inflation rate somewhat higher in 2024 compared to 2023, partly due to inventory capitalized in 2023 affecting the income statement this year.
  • First quarter other revenue declined by 27.1% year-over-year, mainly due to the planned exit of the MSA by Medline in December 2023.
  • The company issued a voluntary recall of QuickFlash radial artery and radial artery arterial line catheterization kits, and a field advisory notice for Arrow FiberOptix and UltraFLEX intra-aortic balloon catheter kits, although the financial impact is expected to be immaterial.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the performance of the OEM segment and expectations through the year?
A: Liam J. Kelly, Chairman, President & CEO of Teleflex, highlighted the strong performance of the OEM segment, noting its standout growth. He anticipates continued double-digit growth for the year, although there might be a slight dip in Q2 due to phasing of orders. The demand remains robust, particularly for microcatheters and catheter extrusions.

Q: How is the sales force training for Urology progressing, and what impact does it have?
A: Liam J. Kelly explained that the training is progressing well, with about 40% of necessary sales reps trained by the end of Q1. The full integration and training are expected to be completed by the end of the year. While there was some impact on UroLift sales, Palette Life Sciences is performing well and unaffected by the training activities.

Q: What factors are pressuring the gross margin over the next three quarters?
A: Thomas E. Powell, EVP & CFO, mentioned that the main pressures are similar to those in Q1, including inflationary pressures and FX impacts, although FX is expected to improve. The strong start to the year underpins confidence in achieving the full-year gross margin guidance.

Q: What are the drivers behind the strong growth in the Interventional segment?
A: Liam J. Kelly attributed the growth to several factors, including the penetration of the MANTA large bore market, strong performance of complex catheters, and intra-aortic balloon pumps, particularly overseas. He emphasized that global procedure volumes in cath labs are back to pre-pandemic levels, aiding growth.

Q: What are the expectations for growth acceleration from current levels?
A: Liam J. Kelly explained that the midpoint of their guidance accounts for about a 1% headwind from inorganic factors like the MSA and Palette. The underlying organic growth is stronger, and he expressed confidence in reaching the long-range plan growth targets, supported by strong performance across various business segments and geographies.

Q: Given the constant currency beat in Q1, why wasn't the full-year guidance raised?
A: Liam J. Kelly noted that while Q1 performed well, particularly in March, some OEM orders expected in Q2 were pulled into Q1. They updated the guidance for FX impacts and will continue to monitor performance through the year before making further adjustments.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.