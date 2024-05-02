Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Wayfair Inc (W, Financial) reported a strong active customer growth, showing a positive year-over-year increase and acceleration from the previous quarter.

The company has achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, indicating a steady path towards their long-term profitability targets.

Inventory levels are healthy, and supplier relationships are strong, with many introducing new products, signaling confidence in future growth.

Wayfair Inc (W) is successfully capturing market share, outperforming within its category despite overall industry downturns.

The launch of the new brand campaign and the upcoming opening of the first Wayfair branded store are expected to enhance customer engagement and brand visibility.

Negative Points

Net revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% year-over-year, indicating a slight decline in sales performance.

Despite a strong customer base, new customer order growth remains soft, suggesting challenges in attracting first-time buyers.

International segment profitability declined, with EBITDA losses increasing, reflecting ongoing challenges outside the U.S. market.

The company faces potential threats from Asia-based competitors who are rapidly expanding their presence in the U.S. market.

Wayfair Inc (W) is still navigating the impacts of tariffs which have been affecting the cost structure since 2018.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the sales inflection to flat to positive in the second quarter? Is there a difference between short cycle home decor and longer-cycle furniture?

A: Niraj S. Shah, CEO of Wayfair, explained that Wayfair's business indexes more towards longer cycle items, reflected in their Average Order Value (AOV). Despite a weak category overall, Wayfair is taking durable market share across the board. The category remains weak, but significant market share is being captured by a few key players, including Wayfair.

Q: Regarding gross margin, can you discuss the contribution from alternate profit pools like supplier services and advertising?

A: Kate Gulliver, CFO, highlighted that factors like advertising and supplier services can help drive gross margin independently of revenue. Wayfair has been improving supplier engagement and the effectiveness of these services, which can grow even without top-line growth.

Q: It appears that orders from new customers have been soft. What efforts are being made to engage new and lapsed buyers as the category recovers?

A: Niraj S. Shah mentioned that Wayfair is seeing good momentum with both new and repeat customers. The focus is on making Wayfair a habitual shopping destination through various initiatives, including a new loyalty program and brand campaigns, which should attract and retain customers.

Q: Can you provide insights into the potential sales contribution from the large format Wayfair store opening this year?

A: Niraj S. Shah shared excitement about the first large format store opening in Wilmette, Chicago. This store will test the waters for physical retail, aiming to understand unit economics and customer loyalty impacts. The store's performance and its halo effect on online sales will be closely monitored.

Q: How is the brand campaign impacting traffic or conversion, and what are the updates on app downloads and usage?

A: Niraj S. Shah responded that the brand campaign is part of a broader strategy to increase top-of-funnel spend and engagement across various channels. The focus remains on maintaining a tight payback period on advertising spend. Regarding app downloads, Wayfair continues to enhance mobile and app experiences to deepen customer engagement and retention.

Q: With the upcoming loyalty program, how are learnings from the brand campaign being integrated?

A: Niraj S. Shah explained that both the brand campaign and the loyalty program are aimed at deepening customer preference for Wayfair. These initiatives are expected to complement each other and other strategies to make Wayfair the go-to place for home products.

