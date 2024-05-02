Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO, Financial) reported positive data from the Phase 3 Energize study of mitapivat in non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, meeting primary and key secondary endpoints.

The company is preparing for potential U.S. launches of mitapivat in thalassemia in 2025 and in sickle cell disease in 2026, leveraging existing commercial infrastructure.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) ended Q1 with a strong cash position of approximately $714 million, enhancing financial stability.

The company retains rights to a potential $200 million milestone upon FDA approval of vorasidenib, plus 15% royalties on potential U.S. net sales, providing additional financial upside.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) is advancing multiple clinical programs, including a Phase 3 study of mitapivat in sickle cell disease, with enrollment expected to complete by year-end.

Negative Points

The company faces significant competition in the PK activation space, particularly from Novo Nordisk's tavapivin, which could impact market share and adoption.

There is uncertainty regarding the outcome of the upcoming Energize T study in transfusion dependent thalassemia, which is critical for broad label approval.

Commercial success is contingent upon regulatory approval and effective market penetration amidst well-established treatments and competitors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) is heavily reliant on the success of mitapivat across multiple indications, which poses a risk if the drug fails to meet clinical or commercial expectations in future studies.

The need for extensive investment in commercial and medical infrastructure to support upcoming product launches could strain financial resources if revenue growth does not meet expectations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the relevance factors now, what needs to be done and maybe some of the influences around just getting it to that narrower earlier timeframe on the Q2?

A: (Brian Goff, Executive Vice President, President - Hematology) - The granularity of the timing is driven by the patient. The last couple of patients in the study, their decisions to roll over into open label extension or not. Because if a patient would have decided to not go into open label, then they would need to taper down the drug and then have a safety follow-up visit, which could really drive the timeframe that creates basically a 7 week difference between potential readouts. So now we have much more precision around that type of information and so we can narrow our timeframe.

Q: Can you walk us through the powering assumptions for the primary endpoint?

A: (Sarah Gheuens, Director) - We haven't spoken in detail about the powering assumption underlying the number, but we of course have leveraged all information available to make sure that we have very good statistical justification for this trial and feel confident in the primary endpoint and the sample size that we have selected. The primary endpoint by itself, as you know, is a 50% reduction in any 12 week rolling period, which we believe can provide very meaningful assessment of a reduction in transfusion burden for thalassemia patients.

Q: Can you confirm whether it's going to be an NDA filing? If for some reason the TDP study falls short, you'd still be filing for non transfusion dependent patients. Is that correct?

A: (Sarah Gheuens, Director) - Our goal is to file the 2 studies together. As you know, we have already the first part of the data. So indeed, our filing preparations are completely underway and team is on track to deliver. And now we're waiting for that second study. So the fact is that we already have great data for 2 thirds of the patient population. So we, of course, want the 2nd study to deliver and make it a great story. If the study would fall short, then it truly depends on what the data would show, how we would approach that. But our intent is to file for all thalassemia patients and get that broad indication.

Q: Assuming both transfusion and non transfusion end up on the label, any reason to think you'd need to maybe tailor your sales strategy differently between these two patient groups?

A: (Tsveta Milanova, Chief Commercial Officer) - We believe that there is a high unmet need across both patient populations, transfusion dependent and non transfusion dependent. We have a lot of data that we are basing our launch preparation strategy on, including claims data, availability of ICD-10 codes and we have basically planned to approach in the same way both patient populations because of the same underlying pathophysiology of the disease, the connection between the two patient populations and as you said, the overlap in the prescriber base.

Q: Can you provide any additional color around timing or scope of the ex US Opportunity, just from a modeling perspective for us?

A: (Tsveta Milanova, Chief Commercial Officer) - In addition to actively preparing for launch in the U. S, we are also actively searching for the best possible partner for us to maximize the ex US Opportunity. We've mentioned on several occasions that the Gulf region is a high priority for us given that there are 70,000 patients with thalassemia in that region. Sarah and the team are preparing for regulatory submissions in these regions actively as well to submit as quickly as possible that that will allow us. And we'll provide updates as soon as we have progressed this discussion and identify the partner, but we are in a very strong position, especially now with positive data from Energize to have very high quality discussions with partners who have strong expertise in the region.

Q: Just on the upcoming Energize T readout, could you just discuss the clinical bar for success here and what you're hoping to see in terms of that percentage of patients with a reduction in transfusion burden?

A: (Sarah Gheuens, Director) - For in regards to the energized T readout, of course, we're hoping to hit on our primary end points with a reduction 50% reduction in any 12 week rolling period. It's we have not spoken about the exact difference we are shooting for between the placebo or and mitapibat. But in regards to the trial itself, it is of course well designed to be able to hit on a primary endpoint with the assumptions that are underpinning that design. What we know though is there is the clinical trial bar of what we're shooting for that 50% reduction. But in the real world, we know that the bar actually may be lower, because the what the compound the product would do is basically remove some of the clinic visits for patients if they can skip transfusions and that would have a big impact on quality of life for transfusion dependent thalassemia patients.

