Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Climb Global Solutions Inc reported double-digit organic growth in North America and benefited from the acquisition of Data Solutions in Europe.

The company has successfully signed global agreements with key partners such as Gilenya, Solar Winds, and Suzette, enhancing cross-selling opportunities and operating efficiencies.

Climb Global Solutions Inc expanded its partnership with Jamf, a leading provider of Apple device management and security software, demonstrating the ability to successfully launch products and expand geographically.

The company received several notable recognitions and awards from key vendor partners, affirming the strategic direction and focus on a limited line card to deepen vendor relationships.

Strong liquidity position allows Climb Global Solutions Inc to explore new acquisitions to enhance offerings and expand presence in both domestic and international markets.

Negative Points

Softer volumes across a few key vendors primarily related to sales cycle timing adversely affected the bottom line in Q1.

Integration challenges with Data Solutions and other acquisitions could impact operational efficiency and financial performance.

Increased SG&A expenses related to the integration of Data Solutions, impacting profitability.

Net income and earnings per diluted share in Q1 2024 were negatively impacted by foreign exchange and acquisition fees.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased compared to the previous year, driven by increased SG&A expenses and lower gross profit generated in the quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Dale, was the light volume with certain key vendors a timing issue or is it a lengthening of their sales cycles?

A: Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Global Solutions Inc, explained that the volume issue was primarily a timing concern, with various vendors ending their fiscal years at different times and some undergoing ERP implementations. He noted that while some deals were pushed to Q2, the underlying business remains strong.

Q: Do you expect to be on budget with those clients for the year despite the volume softness?

A: Dale Foster affirmed that they anticipate a strong second half of the year, with some Q2 improvements already visible. He emphasized that the company does not manipulate timings to meet specific numbers, suggesting a natural flow of business will achieve their targets.

Q: Can you provide a breakdown of how much of the adjusted gross billings increase was organic versus from acquisitions like Data Solutions?

A: Andrew Clark, CFO, indicated that about $29 million of the increase was from Data Solutions, with the rest being organic. He highlighted that while Q1 saw some shifts due to a strong Q4 the previous year, Data Solutions is performing as expected.

Q: Why do you anticipate a rebound in the second half rather than Q2?

A: Andrew Clark explained that historically, Q2 is weaker for both Climb and Data Solutions. He expects a more significant rebound in Q3 and Q4, particularly with vendors from the Data Solutions portfolio.

Q: How do you see the sales environment and trajectory, especially with current economic and interest rate concerns?

A: Dale Foster noted that while macroeconomic factors might impact the business, Climb's specific market positioning and focused approach allow it to be less affected. He highlighted the advantage of being a smaller, more agile player in a field dominated by larger competitors.

Q: Are the share gains from larger distributors mostly from small emerging companies or more significant vendors?

A: Dale Foster clarified that they see potential for significant growth from both small and large vendors. He explained that as vendors grow, they seek efficient, scalable market entry strategies, often leveraging Climb's focused and specialized channel approach.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.