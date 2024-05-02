Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) reported strong double-digit operating earnings growth and a 20% increase in EPS for Q3.

The company successfully navigated a large, low-margin customer contract change, positioning for earnings growth in fiscal '25.

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) raised its fiscal '24 EPS outlook and provided preliminary guidance for fiscal '25 with expected profit growth in each segment.

The Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment saw a 9% revenue increase to $50.7 billion, driven by brand and specialty pharmaceutical sales growth.

Investments in core operations and strategic acquisitions, like Specialty Networks, are enhancing Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)'s service offerings and market position.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, the company faces challenges with the upcoming non-renewal of a significant customer contract which will impact revenue.

Increased SG&A expenses, up nearly 9% to $1.3 billion, reflect higher costs to support growth and investments in technology.

The GMPD segment, while improved, has required significant effort and resources to address past issues and drive its turnaround plan.

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) anticipates a significant step-up in interest and other expenses in fiscal '25 due to lower average cash balances and higher interest rates on debt.

The company must manage the complex integration of new acquisitions and customer transitions, which could impact operational efficiency and cost structures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jason, can you elaborate on the 2025 guidance for the Rx and Specialty business, especially considering the revenue impact from the Optum Rx contract change?

A: Jason M. Hollar - CEO & Director: Yes, despite the revenue reset due to the Optum Rx contract nonrenewal, we expect at least 1% segment profit growth in fiscal year '25. This includes mitigations from new customer wins, the inclusion of Specialty Networks, and further cost reductions. Our long-term guidance remains at 4% to 6% profit growth.

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected segment performance for 2025, particularly how much of that is due to volume growth versus mix versus new customers?

A: Aaron E. Alt - CFO: The guidance for at least 1% profit growth in the Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment reflects a net impact of approximately $80 million so far, related to the Optum business. This includes new customer wins and other mitigations. Revenue impact for fiscal '24 is projected between $35 billion and $40 billion, with the portfolio still growing around 10%.

Q: Regarding the competitive environment in specialty, are you seeing more demand for cross-functional services, particularly in oncology?

A: Jason M. Hollar - CEO & Director: The market remains rational with most contracts not changing hands. Our role continues to focus on efficient delivery, but we are enhancing our service offerings, including upstream and downstream solutions, to meet evolving customer needs and add value.

Q: Could you discuss the cadence for 2025, particularly any impacts from cost simplification that might affect the first half versus the second half of the year?

A: Jason M. Hollar - CEO & Director: The customer migration will be a cliff event at the start of fiscal '25, with volume dropping significantly. Mitigations will start early in the fiscal year and build over time, including benefits from the Specialty Networks acquisition and ongoing cost reductions.

Q: How are generic prices trending, and what is the outlook for your generics business?

A: Jason M. Hollar - CEO & Director: We continue to see stable market dynamics in our generics business, with consistent buy and sell activities. The environment supports strong prescription demand and volume growth, contributing positively to our portfolio.

Q: Can you provide insights into the progress and integration of Specialty Networks, particularly how it aligns with Navista and other specialty assets?

A: Jason M. Hollar - CEO & Director: The integration of Specialty Networks is progressing well, enhancing our service offerings in urology, GI, and rheumatology. We are actively integrating PPS Analytics into Navista to improve our data capabilities and support community oncologists more effectively.

