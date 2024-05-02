Release Date: May 02, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more details on what you're seeing with orders, particularly regarding when inventory destocking might end and its impact on gross margins in Q2 compared to Q1?

A: Ashish Chand, President and CEO of Belden, emphasized stability in Q1, noting a sequential increase in orders by 12% in autos and industrial, though down 5% year-over-year. Enterprise Solutions orders were slightly down, led by smart buildings, while broadband orders increased sequentially. Chand mentioned that destocking typically lasts four to six quarters, and they are currently halfway through. He expects industrial sectors to recover faster and remains focused on the mid to long-term outlook driven by reindustrialization and increased broadband consumption.

Q: Can you confirm if you are still on track to hit the $8 EPS target by 2025, and what will be the contribution from selling more full solutions?

A: Chand confirmed the $8 EPS target for 2025, citing multiple levers including organic growth led by solutions, M&A, and share repurchases. He acknowledged the current destocking cycle but remains optimistic about achieving the target with the mid to long-term trends providing a solid foundation for growth.

Q: How did Belden manage to exceed guidance this quarter despite negative trends reported in similar end markets by other companies?

A: Chand attributed the success to Belden's unique approach in providing combined hardware and software solutions that address specific customer performance metrics, which is particularly valuable when capital is expensive and productivity is crucial. He also highlighted differentiated market exposure and the company's effective solutions selling process as key factors.

Q: Could you discuss the origins and strategic fit of the Precision Optical Technologies acquisition?

A: Chand explained that the acquisition aligns with Belden's strategy to enhance its solutions offerings. Precision Optical Technologies specializes in transceiver technology, which complements Belden's existing portfolio and expands its capabilities in broadband and data center markets. The acquisition was identified as a high priority due to its technological synergies and potential for integrated solutions.

Q: What drove the Q1 outperformance specifically, and how do you rank the factors contributing to this success?

A: Chand pointed to share gains in industrial markets due to Belden's differentiated offerings, a rebound in broadband from Q4 inventory adjustments, and strategic share gains in smart buildings through targeted solutions as the primary drivers of Q1's outperformance.

Q: How does the acquisition of Precision Optical Technologies fit into Belden's broader strategy, especially concerning AI-driven demand in data centers?

A: Chand sees the acquisition as an opportunity to enhance Belden's offerings in data centers, driven by AI trends. Precision Optical Technologies' expertise in transceiver technology will enable Belden to provide more comprehensive solutions that support high-speed data transmission, crucial for AI applications and data center operations.

