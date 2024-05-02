Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue for Q2 was $181.2 million, showing a strong performance with a 15.3% sequential increase, driven by growth in Industrial and Defense and telecom end markets.

Adjusted EPS was $0.59 per diluted share, indicating profitable operations and effective management of earnings.

Secured two large future programs in the defense sector, highlighting competitive strength and potential for future revenue growth.

Introduced next-generation solutions at 200 gig per lane for 1.6 terabit applications, positioning the company well for future data center market demands.

Received a significant contract worth approximately $55 million from a major satellite manufacturer, showcasing the company's capabilities and enhancing its market position.

Negative Points

Data center revenue declined by 12.9% sequentially, reflecting volatility and challenges in this market segment.

Telecom and industrial end markets showed weakness, with ongoing challenges that could impact future performance.

Gross margin decreased to 57.1% from 59.2% in the previous quarter, due to mix issues and underabsorbed costs, indicating pressure on profitability.

The cable TV and wired broadband market remains very weak, with low revenue growth expectations for DOCSIS 4.0 over the next 1 to 2 years.

Operational challenges with the integration of the Wolfspeed RF business, particularly in improving gross margins within the fab operations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the progress on the RF acquisition and the steps being taken to improve the gross margin profile?

A: Stephen G. Daly - President, CEO & Chairman of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. highlighted that the integration of the RF team is progressing well, with strong customer engagements and collaboration between the teams. He mentioned that there are numerous action items laid out to address areas outside and inside the fab to improve gross margins. Daly emphasized that while it's early in the process, the relationship with the Wolfspeed team is strong, and they expect incremental improvements in gross margins starting now and continuing into fiscal 2025.

Q: Given the current performance trends, do you still expect telecom to be the fastest-growing segment in fiscal year '25, or will data center growth surpass it?

A: Stephen G. Daly - President, CEO & Chairman of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. stated that while both telecom and data center are significant, they anticipate telecom will outgrow data center in the long term due to the variety of opportunities in different market segments. However, he acknowledged the strong current performance of the data center segment and its potential for continued growth driven by increasing data rates and complexity.

: How do you see the adoption of LPO in the market, considering the debates around its benefits and challenges?

A: Stephen G. Daly - President, CEO & Chairman of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. explained that the adoption of LPO (Linear Pluggable Optics) would take time and highlighted the industry's efforts to establish interop specs this year. He reassured that MACOM's data center revenues are not solely dependent on LPO's success, as they have a broad portfolio of products suited for various data center applications.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expected trends and growth for MACOM's data center business in the near to midterm?

A: Stephen G. Daly - President, CEO & Chairman of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. expressed optimism about the near-term prospects of the data center business, noting strong backlog with lead customers and growth in 800-gig applications. He anticipates that MACOM will continue to expand its market share in high-speed data solutions, including 1.6 terabit applications, contributing to what could be a record revenue year for the data center segment.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margin improvement, particularly with the Wolfspeed RF business?

A: Stephen G. Daly and John F. Kober - CFO & Senior VP of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., discussed ongoing margin and yield enhancement programs across the company, including specific efforts with the acquired RF business. They aim to gradually improve gross margins by leveraging MACOM's experience in enhancing operational efficiencies, although they cautioned that significant improvements will take time.

Q: How is the cable market impacting MACOM, and what are the expectations for this segment?

A: Stephen G. Daly - President, CEO & Chairman of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. noted that the cable market is currently very weak, with minimal revenue contribution to MACOM. He cited high inventory levels and financial challenges within the industry as factors likely to suppress growth in the near term. Daly remains cautious about this segment but is prepared to capitalize on any positive shifts that may occur.

