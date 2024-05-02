Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Zoetis Inc (ZTS, Financial) reported a strong first quarter with 12% operational revenue growth and a 15% increase in adjusted net income operationally.

The U.S. market led with a 16% growth, driven by the launch of the osteoarthritis pain franchise, showcasing strong domestic performance.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS)'s companion animal portfolio grew by 20% operationally, fueled by the human-animal bond and demand for new products like Librela and Solensia.

The company's strategic focus on innovation and science-driven products continues to pay off, with significant growth in new and existing markets.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has successfully expanded its market share in the parasiticides category, moving from #5 to #2, driven by products like Simparica and Simparica Trio.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, the livestock segment of Zoetis Inc (ZTS) declined by 1% operationally, reflecting some challenges in this category.

Economic conditions in China and inventory destocking in the U.S. diagnostics sales model change presented headwinds, impacting growth.

The company faces ongoing competitive pressures, particularly in the dermatology and parasiticides categories, which could affect market share and pricing power.

Foreign exchange fluctuations continue to pose a risk, with a noted unfavorable impact on financial metrics such as adjusted gross margins.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) is navigating a complex global market environment, with geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty potentially affecting future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the guide change and the factors influencing it, especially considering the FX moves and price changes in Argentina?

A: Wetteny N. Joseph, Executive VP & CFO of Zoetis, explained that the guide change reflects a balance of various factors, including strong performance in the quarter, prior year comparisons, and significant price increases in Argentina due to hyperinflation. The company remains confident in its operational growth, driven by robust demand for products like Trio and key dermatology products, despite potential short-term impacts from competition and promotional activities.

Q: What is the impact of gross margin dynamics on the financial outlook, especially with the strength in the companion animal segment?

A: Wetteny N. Joseph noted that while gross margins slightly declined due to FX impacts, operationally, there was a significant expansion. This was driven by price increases, favorable product mix, and lower freight costs, which helped offset higher manufacturing costs in hyperinflationary markets like Argentina.

Q: How is Zoetis addressing the competitive landscape, particularly with new product launches from competitors in the dermatology space?

A: Kristin C. Peck, CEO & Director of Zoetis, emphasized the company's confidence in maintaining growth despite new competition. She highlighted the strength of Zoetis's dermatology products, their established market presence, and ongoing innovation, such as the introduction of Apoquel Chewable, which meets market needs and strengthens the product line's competitive position.

Q: Can you provide insights into the performance and market reception of Librela, especially following recent media attention?

A: Kristin C. Peck reassured that Librela is well-received in the market, with robust safety and efficacy data supporting its use. She mentioned that the product has been used globally for over three years with a very low rate of adverse events, and ongoing education efforts are in place to ensure veterinarians are well-informed about the product.

Q: What are the expectations for the livestock segment, particularly following the sale of certain product portfolios?

A: Kristin C. Peck discussed the strategic rationale behind the sale of the medicated feed additives and water-soluble product portfolios, noting that it aligns with Zoetis's focus on higher growth areas within livestock, such as preventative and alternative antibiotic solutions. She expressed confidence in the livestock segment's potential to grow at or above historical market growth rates.

Q: How does Zoetis plan to manage potential challenges in the animal health market, including economic shifts and consumer spending trends?

A: Kristin C. Peck and Wetteny N. Joseph both highlighted the resilience of the animal health market and Zoetis's strategic initiatives to adapt to changing conditions. They pointed to strong growth drivers in the companion animal segment and ongoing efforts to optimize the product portfolio and operational efficiency as key factors in maintaining robust performance.

