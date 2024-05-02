Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in premium segments with strong ASPs, indicating that premium buyers remain active.

The company has successfully gained market share in competitive segments, with Cobalt gaining 400 basis points and Pursuit 220 basis points over the last 12 months.

Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) is strategically positioning itself for future growth by streamlining operations and optimizing production capabilities, particularly with the expansion at the Roane County facility.

Despite the downturn, Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) has maintained a strong balance sheet with a positive net cash balance of $32 million at the end of Q3.

The company is committed to returning substantial cash to shareholders, with plans to return at least $10 million per quarter through share buybacks and/or dividends.

Negative Points

Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) experienced a significant decrease in net sales by 46% and a drop in adjusted EBITDA by 69% during the third fiscal quarter.

The company faced a weakened retail environment with softening demand and high inventory levels, leading to increased promotional activities and reduced production.

Gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margins have decreased, reflecting the challenging market conditions and increased promotional pressures.

Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) recognized a substantial $88.4 million noncash impairment charge related to the Maverick Boat Group acquisition, indicating challenges in realizing expected value from this investment.

The company anticipates a continued challenging environment with a forecasted year-over-year decline in annual net sales ranging from 40 to 41 percentage points.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the primary strategies Malibu Boats is implementing to address the current inventory levels?

A: Michael K. Hooks, Executive Chairman of Malibu Boats, mentioned that the company is aggressively using promotions and conservatively adjusting production to bring inventory levels to an appropriate state. This approach is integral to their strategy for the fiscal year.

Q: How is the company managing consumer expectations regarding discounts due to the current high inventory levels?

A: Michael K. Hooks explained that while consumers expect deals due to high inventory levels, the company is managing this by providing incentives to dealers rather than reducing the headline price of units. This strategy helps mitigate the impact of expected further discounting.

Q: What drove the better-than-expected EBITDA margin in the quarter?

A: Bruce W. Beckman, CFO of Malibu Boats, attributed the strong EBITDA margin performance to the company operating at the upper end of their variable cost structure range, which is between 80% to 90% variable above the gross margin line.

Q: Can you provide an update on the health of Malibu Boats' dealer network?

A: Bruce W. Beckman confirmed that outside of a few isolated cases, the health of the dealer network is robust. The company closely monitors this with their floor plan finance providers to ensure ongoing stability.

Q: What is the company's approach to capital allocation, especially regarding stock repurchases?

A: Michael K. Hooks stated that Malibu Boats plans to consistently return at least $10 million per quarter to shareholders through buybacks or dividends. This approach is part of their strategy to provide predictable returns to shareholders.

Q: How does Malibu Boats plan to handle potential acquisitions given the current market conditions?

A: Michael K. Hooks emphasized that while the company is open to acquisitions, the bar for pursuing them is high. Any potential acquisition must offer compelling value, similar to past successful acquisitions like Cobalt and Pursuit.

Q: What are the expectations for retail performance in the upcoming fiscal quarters compared to previous years?

A: Jack D. Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats, noted that while Q4 is expected to perform better than Q3, when compared to previous years, the retail environment remains challenging. The company anticipates this trend to continue, reflecting broader industry conditions.

