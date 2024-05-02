Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

ICF International Inc (ICFI, Financial) reported a strong revenue growth of 8.7% year-on-year, excluding divestitures, driven by robust growth from commercial energy clients and solid growth from government customers.

The company's backlog increased to $3.6 billion, with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.23, indicating continued growth and strong demand for ICFI's services.

ICFI's gross margins expanded by 190 basis points to 37.2% of total revenue, benefiting from the timing of several recently awarded energy efficiency contracts.

The company has a strong pipeline valued at approximately $9.7 billion, demonstrating alignment with current spending priorities of government and commercial clients.

ICFI's work in Energy, Environment, Infrastructure, and Disaster Recovery markets contributed significantly to growth, with revenues in this segment increasing by 20% year-on-year.

Negative Points

Revenues from federal government clients increased only by 2.4%, which was in line with expectations but relatively modest compared to other segments.

The company noted a $5 million reduction in pass-through revenues associated with large international public health contracts.

First quarter operating cash flow was negative, with $10 million used for working capital needs, although this was an improvement from the previous year.

The company's debt increased sequentially to $474.7 million at the end of March, primarily due to seasonal use of cash for share repurchases and year-end bonuses.

While the company is actively monitoring opportunities related to IRA and IIJA funds, the complexity and scale of these programs pose challenges in execution and timing.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I know you just mentioned you're still expecting 48% of full year revenue to occur in the first half. Based on your first quarter that implies sort of flat growth on the top line in the second quarter here, if we're using the midpoint of guidance, I guess I want to make sure I'm thinking about that the right way? Or maybe there is more optimism in hitting the upper range of guidance.

A: Sam, thanks for the question. Yes, we think that the revenues will certainly uptick in the second half of the year. We have great visibility into the revenue stream. And we think that we'll have a continued strong growth, as outlined in our guidance.

Q: Got it. Okay. Maybe pivoting here, I guess this question kind of relates to your work in commercial energy and renewables. We've heard about many of the difficulties clients are facing in that industry, such interconnection permitting and just great organization in general. I guess I'm wondering if you can help us understand how this impacts your business just limiting some of the work you can finish? Or maybe it's creating complexity you can help solve. Just want to get your thoughts around that.

A: Yes, sure. I mean I think that we certainly work on grid modernization, grid interconnection, interconnection issues related to renewable energy. And so I think those challenges in the industry are creating opportunity for us, and we're advising utility clients and power producers on those issues. And so that's certainly an area where we're supporting our clients and seeing opportunity. We continue to see significant opportunity around renewable power generation resources at the project level, both solar and wind, and are doing a significant amount of work for those clients.

Q: This is Jack Wilson on for Toby. Maybe just to kick it off, can you maybe dig a little bit more in sort of what parts of the budget have been sort of most helpful? And if there are any sort of headwinds embedded in that other parts of the budget?

A: You did ask -- Jack, did you mean the federal budget? Or is that what you mean? Or...

Q: Yes, budgets.

A: I think that in the federal arena, I think we've guided to high single-digit growth for the year in our federal markets. I think in our last call, we indicated we'd have low single-digit growth in the first half as we ramp up our new IT modernization work, and we expect our USAID work, which includes the capacities to ramp-up as we go forward in the year. And so we remain quite confident at the high level on that guidance. I would say as we've discussed regularly on this call over the last couple of years, the 2 major areas of growth for us are in public health -- and in IT modernization.

Q: And then maybe just as a follow-up. When we dig into the IRA a little bit more, maybe using a baseball analogy, could you sort of describe what inning you think we're in? And if it's possible to segment that between sort of the supply and demand side of the equation, that would be helpful as well.

A: Well, I would say on the -- certainly on the IRA, I think we're still in the early innings. It's still ramping up. We're seeing that funding beginning -- has begun to flow. We're seeing it at the federal level. We're seeing it also getting to the state level, the states are turning around and starting to put out grants and move that money. And so I think we expect that will continue to ramp up for the next several years. And then from there, I think that's a 5- to 10-year money, and so it will be a long-term tailwind for us. And so I think we're in the early innings. I don't know the IRA is third inning, third or fourth inning. IIJA started a year, 1.5 years earlier. Maybe we're getting towards the middle innings there, but there's still a long tail of spend on the IIJA. And so (inaudible) we think those will be tailwinds and continue to present material growth opportunities for us over the next 5 to 10 years. In terms of supply and demand, I mean, I think I would say -- if I focus on the IRA. I think it certainly had an impact on both sides. I mean, obviously, the tax credits are providing tremendous incentives around solar wind and hydrogen and carbon cater changing the -- improving the economics of those activities.

Q: So I wanted to touch a little bit on how we're feeling about what the potential acquisition pipeline might look like and maybe your current appetite and views as to maybe what you're seeing out there and valuations relative to maybe the beginning of the year, it seems like overall M&A seems to be picking up a little bit. I was wondering if you had any thoughts or views or how that might have evolved throughout the year.

A: Maybe I'll take a couple of words, and I'll let Barry speak to valuations. I think that -- I wouldn't say we've seen a material shift in the M&A market in the last couple of quarters. (inaudible) as you well know, Marc, I mean M&A has been a key part of our growth strategy over the years. We did our last material deal in July of 2022. We've obviously paid down a lot of debt. We have capacity. I think we -- so we remain in the market and continue to look at potential deals. Obviously, we're focused on areas around our key growth drivers. So around public health, data and analytics, energy. The -- I would say the market is -- has not changed in the last 6 months. Valuations are still a bit frothy. But Barry, do you want to give a little more color on that?

