Appian Corp (APPN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Explore the detailed financial outcomes and strategic directions that shaped Appian Corp's performance in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Cloud Subscription Revenue: $86.6 million, up 24% year-over-year
  • Total Subscription Revenue: $117.7 million, increased 19% year-over-year
  • Total Revenue: $149.8 million, an 11% increase year-over-year
  • Cloud Subscription Revenue Retention Rate: 120% as of March 31, 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $1.3 million
  • Professional Services Revenue: $32.1 million, down 11% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 76%
  • Subscriptions Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin: 90%
  • Professional Services Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 25%
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss: $17.7 million or $0.24 per share
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $170.1 million as of March 31, 2024
  • Cash Provided by Operations: $18.9 million
  • Total Deferred Revenue: $226.2 million, up 14% year-over-year
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Cloud subscription revenue grew by 24% year-over-year, reaching $86.6 million, surpassing guidance expectations.
  • Cloud subscription revenue retention rate increased to 120% as of March 31, 2024, indicating strong customer retention and upsell performance.
  • Total revenue grew by 11% year-over-year to $149.8 million, meeting the high end of guidance.
  • Introduction of new products like Process HQ and enhancements in AI capabilities, demonstrating innovation and potential for future growth.
  • Strong partnership with AWS, enhancing Appian's capabilities in enterprise AI usage.

Negative Points

  • Professional services revenue declined by 11% year-over-year, reflecting volatility and potential challenges in project timing.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reported a loss of $1.3 million, indicating ongoing profitability challenges despite improvements.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin for professional services decreased to 25%, down from 34% the previous year, suggesting lower profitability in this segment.
  • The company experienced foreign exchange losses of approximately $11.5 million, impacting financial stability and earnings.
  • Guidance for Q2 2024 suggests a potential adjusted EBITDA loss between $17 million and $13 million, indicating expected continued losses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the current deal environment and how it has evolved recently?
A: Matthew Calkins, CEO: The macro environment is workable despite some concerns around U.S. government and international affairs. There's curiosity around AI, but no significant budgets from customers yet.

Q: Could you share some feedback from customers about their thoughts on AI investments and the new pricing and packaging changes announced at the conference?
A: Matthew Calkins, CEO: The conference had great energy and attendance, and the new pricing approach, which simplifies and raises prices, has been well received. There was appreciation for the new features, and no negative feedback about the changes.

Q: Can you explain the cloud revenue guidance for Q2 and the expected acceleration in the second half of the year?
A: Mark Matheos, CFO: The guidance reflects typical seasonality in our business, with Q2 historically being the weakest quarter. The expected acceleration is due to normal business patterns rather than specific factors like pricing increases.

Q: How has the uptake been for your new data fabric solution, and how does it differ from competitors' offerings?
A: Matthew Calkins, CEO: The uptake has been very high. Unlike competitors who may offer solutions that integrate only their own data sources, our data fabric solution integrates all enterprise data sources and allows them to be addressed through a common language.

Q: What impact did Q1 bookings have on the financial guidance, and were there any deals that slipped into Q2?
A: Mark Matheos, CFO: The bookings in Q1 followed typical seasonal patterns, and there's nothing unusual about the year's bookings so far. The guidance remains consistent with these patterns.

Q: Can you discuss the net revenue retention trends and the impact of go-to-market changes on these metrics?
A: Matthew Calkins, CEO: The net revenue retention rate has been encouraging and is within the desired range of 110% to 120%. Recent go-to-market changes are too recent to have impacted this metric significantly, as it is a trailing indicator.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.