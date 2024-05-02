Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

PBF Energy Inc (PBF, Financial) reported a strong adjusted net income of $0.85 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $301.5 million for the first quarter.

The company successfully completed significant turnarounds at Toledo and Delaware City refineries, positioning them for improved operations.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) demonstrated a robust commitment to shareholder returns, repurchasing approximately $125 million of shares and maintaining a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

The company ended the quarter in a net cash position, highlighting a strong balance sheet and financial health.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) sees a constructive global refining market outlook, with tight balances between capacity and demand, benefiting coastal US refiners like PBF.

Negative Points

The company experienced a $800,000 loss related to its equity investment in St. Bernard renewables.

Turnaround activities during the quarter led to a working capital headwind of approximately $278 million, impacting cash flow.

Higher input prices in the West Coast refining system negatively impacted capture rates during the quarter.

The company faces ongoing challenges with crude oil supply and pricing volatility, which can affect operational costs and profitability.

Despite strong financial performance, the renewable diesel segment (SBR) faces market pressures with reduced rents and lower LCFS credits, impacting profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the current availability of crude and how it affects your operations on the West Coast and other regions?

A: (Matthew Lucey - President, CEO, Director) On the West Coast, we can run about 40,000 barrels a day. The availability of incremental crude is generally positive, despite some market gyrations. Crude differentials are currently very attractive, especially in the Gulf Coast.

Q: How is the SBR performing compared to your expectations, and what are the prospects for Q2?

A: (Matthew Lucey - President, CEO, Director) The performance of SBR needs to be viewed relative to market conditions. We are pleased with our partnership in SBR, which is set up to be a top quartile renewable diesel manufacturer in the U.S. The market for renewable diesel has softened, impacting profitability, but we are positioned well with feedstock flexibility.

Q: Can you provide insights into your cash flow and balance sheet management, particularly regarding environmental liabilities and shareholder returns?

A: (Karen Davis - CFO) We believe our balance sheet cleanup is complete with no significant upcoming initiatives. We faced a working capital headwind this quarter due to turnarounds, but expect this to reverse in the coming months, enhancing free cash flow for shareholder returns.

Q: What is your outlook for gasoline and diesel markets in the near to medium term?

A: (Thomas Nimbley - CEO, PBF Energy Company LLC) The gasoline market is currently leading refining margins as we enter the driving season. Although the diesel market has seen some stability, we anticipate a stronger gasoline market will influence production strategies, with a shift back to distillate expected in the second half of the year.

Q: How are the recent capacity shutdowns and conversions on the West Coast affecting the market dynamics there?

A: (Matthew Lucey - President, CEO, Director) Demand on the West Coast remains strong while supply is constrained. Despite some refineries shutting down or converting to renewable diesel production, these do not address the overall supply gap, particularly for gasoline, which may necessitate increased imports.

Q: Could you elaborate on the impact of the hydrocracker turnaround on your ability to capture gasoline margins on the West Coast in Q2?

A: (Matthew Lucey - President, CEO, Director) The impact of the hydrocracker turnaround is relatively smaller compared to other operations, and it should not significantly hinder our ability to capture favorable gasoline margins in the second quarter.

