Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue grew 3% to $378 million, indicating a positive growth trajectory.

Gross margin increased significantly by 510 basis points to 51%, reflecting improved profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 33% to an all-time first quarter high of $71 million, demonstrating strong financial performance.

Retention rate grew to 76.3%, highlighting successful customer retention strategies.

Introduced new HVAC sales program which generated over $50 million in revenue in 2023, showing potential for new revenue streams.

Negative Points

Demand for home warranties has declined due to challenging market conditions, particularly in the real estate sector.

Existing home sales have significantly decreased, impacting the company's opportunities to sell products through the real estate channel.

Direct-to-consumer channel also experienced lower demand, indicating broader market challenges.

Consumer confusion over the differentiation between home warranties and insurance products, suggesting a need for better consumer education.

Increased marketing and general administrative costs, which could impact overall profitability if not managed effectively.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Unit volume continued to decline in the mid-single digits. Do you think it's going to take a better real estate environment, lower inflation, or better macro for improvement, or could you potentially cut prices given our strong gross margins?

A: William Cobb, CEO of Frontdoor Inc, responded that the real estate services are indeed crucial, and they have been increasing discounting for DTC. He expressed optimism that the real estate market will eventually improve, which should lessen the decline and help the turnaround in DTC as the brand relaunch progresses.

Q: On your 2024 guide, you have revenue growth of 2% to 3%, with DTC revenues declining 10% and unit growth down one to three. Do you expect either of those to turn positive by year-end?

A: William Cobb mentioned that while he is not ready to commit to when growth will turn positive, the trend is expected to improve quarter by quarter, leading into a more optimistic outlook for 2025.

Q: Could you address what's driving the engagement with the Frontdoor app, given the shift of some marketing away from that towards American Home Shield?

A: William Cobb explained that despite the shift in marketing focus, the Frontdoor proposition has taken hold, leading to continued growth in downloads and sign-ups. The app has become the centerpiece of their on-demand services, which is driving user growth and engagement.

Q: The 11% price increase in Q1 was above the mid-single digit percent guide for the full year. Could you talk about how you expect pricing to influence growth throughout the year?

A: Jessica Ross, CFO of Frontdoor Inc, clarified that the pricing actions taken in 2022 are still flowing through, with the peak impact seen in Q4 and Q1. This impact is expected to decline throughout the year as those pricing actions taper off.

Q: Could you discuss the American Shield brand relaunch and your expectations for how this will increase demand for the service over the course of the year?

A: William Cobb expressed optimism about the brand relaunch, noting that all elements have come together well. He highlighted the new logo, media plan, and advertising as particularly effective. While it's too early for specific results, he is encouraged by the early indicators and believes the relaunch will help differentiate Frontdoor from competitors and boost customer growth.

Q: How should we think about the upside from strong margin performance flowing down to profitability and the pace of buybacks versus opportunities to invest more behind growth initiatives?

A: Jessica Ross indicated that while they recognize the strong unrestricted cash balance and low leverage ratio, it is not their intention to maintain this level long-term. The focus remains on growth, either organically or through opportunistic M&A, and excess cash will be used for share buybacks as part of their consistent capital allocation strategy.

