Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

ITT Inc (ITT, Financial) reported a strong start to the year with revenue, margin, and EPS growth above expectations.

The company achieved a 40% year-over-year reduction in recordable incidents, significantly improving safety performance.

ITT Inc (ITT) saw a 7% organic orders growth and a total of 13%, with nearly $1 billion in orders leading to a book-to-bill of 1.07.

All three business segments of ITT Inc (ITT) contributed to a 9% organic revenue growth, with total surpassing $900 million for the first time.

Adjusted operating margin expanded by 120 basis points to 17%, with significant progress towards long-term targets.

Negative Points

Despite overall strong performance, the company noted some areas of weakness, particularly in the chemical sector of the IP business.

The connectors segment is not expected to fully recover until the second half of the year, indicating some ongoing challenges.

While Svanehøj's integration is progressing well, it is still early days, and the full benefits and performance are yet to be fully realized.

The company absorbed higher interest expenses and a slightly higher effective tax rate, which could impact net profitability.

There are concerns about potential lumpiness in rail orders going forward, which could affect the predictability of future revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On MT, the margins were really good. Can you frame that with new platforms ramping and price dynamics for the full year?

A: Luca Savi, CEO, President & Director of ITT Inc., noted that MT had an excellent performance in Q1 with over 80% margin. The price cost for the full year will be roughly neutral for Motion Technologies and ITT overall. There are many new programs won, leading to process validations impacting line efficiency.

Q: On CCT, specifically connectors, what's driving the strength in orders compared to others in the industry?

A: Luca Savi explained that CCT orders were at a record high, particularly in aerospace, defense, and industrial orders. The growth in connectors was notable across both OEMs and distribution, marking the highest order record for connectors.

Q: Can you provide more color on the impressive orders in MT and any lumpiness in CCT orders, especially on the Aero side?

A: Luca Savi highlighted that Q1 orders were a quarter highlight with a record of almost $1 billion. Each business unit showed strong performance, with rail and friction awards in MT being significant. CCT saw its highest orders on record, driven by distribution connectors and defense components.

Q: What is the expected trajectory of margins for Motion Technologies through the year?

A: Emmanuel Caprais, Senior VP & CFO, mentioned that Motion Technologies should see similar strong incremental margins as in Q1 for the rest of the year. The margin is expected to improve sequentially each quarter but remain around the 18% range for the full year.

Q: How is the Svanehøj acquisition performing, particularly in terms of orders growth?

A: Emmanuel Caprais shared that Svanehøj's orders grew by 30% year-over-year, which was better than expected. The acquisition is aligning well with ITT's strategic goals, showing strong leadership in energy transition and building long-term backlog.

Q: Could you discuss the rail strength seen in the 37% orders growth in Q1?

A: Emmanuel Caprais explained the backdrop of massive government programs boosting rail investments globally. ITT is capitalizing on these opportunities and gaining market share, especially in China. Rail orders typically convert to deliveries within 6 to 12 months, indicating sustained strong performance.

