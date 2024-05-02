OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Adjustments

Despite a challenging quarter, OneWater Marine Inc maintains its fiscal 2024 guidance and shows resilience with strategic acquisitions and inventory management.

Summary
  • Revenue: Decreased 7% to $488 million in Q2 2024 from $524 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net Income: Net loss of $5 million in Q2 2024, compared to net income of $27 million in the prior year.
  • Earnings Per Share: Net loss per diluted share of $0.27 in Q2 2024; adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.67.
  • Gross Margin: Continued normalization, contributing to an 18% decrease in gross profit to $120 million.
  • Same-Store Sales: Down 5.1% in Q2 2024, reflecting normalized demand and seasonality.
  • Inventory Levels: Total inventory was $687 million at the end of March 2024, down from $707 million at the end of December 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $28 million in Q2 2024, down from $54 million in the prior year period.
  • SG&A Expenses: Decreased to $87 million from $90 million; SG&A as a percentage of sales was 78.7%, up 50 basis points.
  • Operating Income: Decreased to $14 million from $49 million in the prior year period.
  • Guidance: Maintaining fiscal 2024 guidance with same-store sales expected to be up low to mid single digits and adjusted EBITDA between $130 million to $155 million.
Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

  • OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW, Financial) outperformed the industry with a smaller decline in same-store sales compared to the broader market.
  • The company successfully closed the acquisition of Garden State Yacht Sales, enhancing its presence in the mid-Atlantic U.S.
  • Despite a decrease in new boat sales, pre-owned boat sales increased by 4%, showing strength in this segment.
  • OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW) maintained solid finance and insurance penetration, with rates still tracking above their target of 60% for new boat customers.
  • The company has maintained its fiscal 2024 guidance, reflecting management's confidence in the business's stability and ongoing strategies.

Negative Points

  • Same-store sales were down 5.1%, reflecting a more normalized demand environment and the return of seasonality.
  • Revenue for the fiscal second quarter decreased by 7% year-over-year, with new boat sales down 8%.
  • Gross profit decreased by 18% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, driven by normalization of gross margins.
  • The distribution segment continues to face challenges due to reduced production from boat manufacturers, which is expected to pressure results for the remainder of the year.
  • Net loss for the fiscal second quarter totaled $5 million, a significant drop from net income of $27 million in the prior year quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on your expectations for gross margin? The 24.6% reported in the quarter was only down 50 bps versus 1Q. Should we anticipate this leveling out further in the second half and, if so, what would be the drivers?
A: (Jack Ezzell, CFO) Yes, we expect new boat margins to stabilize, as they were slightly less than last quarter. Pre-owned fluctuated a bit with the mix between brokerage, consignment, and trades, which largely drives our margins. Moving forward, we anticipate margins to remain in the mid-20% range.

Q: Following the close of the Garden State Yacht Sales acquisition, what are your updated thoughts concerning M&A for the company? What are you seeing in terms of valuations, and what is your appetite to do more deals in this environment?
A: (Philip Austin Singleton, CEO) We're ready to resume active deal-making. We've been cautious due to margin stabilization and inventory concerns. Now, with margins stabilizing and inventory challenges being addressed by manufacturers, we're prepared to push on the M&A front. We expect to return to a deal-making cadence similar to pre-COVID levels.

Q: How has the inventory been managed, especially with the challenges from the past quarters?
A: (Jack Ezzell, CFO) Our total inventory at the end of March was $687 million, down from $707 million at the end of December. We are comfortable with our inventory position and plan to continue reducing inventory levels throughout the remainder of the fiscal year.

Q: Could you provide more details on the financial results for the fiscal second quarter?
A: (Jack Ezzell, CFO) Fiscal second quarter revenue decreased 7% to $488 million. New boat sales were down 8%, while pre-owned boat sales increased 4%. Gross profit decreased 18% to $120 million, and operating income decreased to $14 million from $49 million in the prior year, impacted by restructuring and impairment charges.

Q: What are the expectations for the company's performance in the upcoming quarters?
A: (Jack Ezzell, CFO) We are maintaining our fiscal 2024 guidance, expecting same-store sales to be up low to mid-single digits and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $130 million to $155 million. We anticipate adjusted earnings per diluted share to be between $3.25 and $3.75.

Q: How is the company handling cost management and operational efficiency?
A: (Jack Ezzell, CFO) We've taken actions to reduce costs, including headcount reductions, closing certain retail locations, discontinuing sales of certain brands, and abandoning non-strategic IT projects. These measures are part of our ongoing focus on improving operating leverage and aligning our expenses with market demand.

