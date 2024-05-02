Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ranpak Holdings Corp reported a 4.4% top line growth and significantly improved profitability in the first quarter.

The company experienced its third consecutive quarter of volume growth in PBS, indicating sustained operational improvement.

Gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margins improved significantly on a constant currency basis, benefiting from favorable paper pricing and higher volumes.

Strategic account initiatives are gaining traction, particularly with a shift from plastic to paper, which is expected to drive volume momentum throughout the year.

Automation sector continues to perform well with record booking levels, supporting a projected top line growth of over 50% in this segment for the year.

Negative Points

The overall operating landscape remains uneven, with inconsistent activity levels in North America from month to month.

Industrial and manufacturing sectors are sluggish, which impacts the company's cushioning utilization in Europe.

Inflationary pressures and higher rates are constraining housing activity and consumer discretionary spending, potentially affecting demand.

The company anticipates the first half of the year to contribute less to 2024 top line performance compared to the second half, indicating potential variability in earnings.

While paper pricing has been favorable, there are indications from producers in North America and Europe of pushing for price increases, which could impact future costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the strategic accounts and how visibility into these accounts has changed recently?

A: Omar Asali, CEO of Ranpak Holdings Corp, noted that visibility has improved, with strategic accounts moving from trial to purchase phases. He highlighted that the shift from plastic to paper is becoming more pronounced, especially in the U.S., and expects this trend to continue improving monthly from the beginning of Q2.

Q: How do you anticipate the typical seasonality to impact Q2 revenues, especially with the strategic accounts beginning transitions away from plastic?

A: William Drew, CFO of Ranpak Holdings Corp, explained that while typical seasonality might lead to a sequential growth in North America and a potential step down in Europe and A-Pac, the company expects a more significant contribution to the top line in the second half of the year, maintaining their previous guidance with potential upside.

Q: Could you update us on the automation pipeline and order activity for this quarter?

A: Omar Asali responded that automation continues to perform strongly with record booking levels in Q1. The company is confident about achieving over 50% top-line growth in automation globally for the year, with a robust pipeline extending into 2025.

Q: How do you view the current macroeconomic environment and its impact on different end markets, particularly in North America?

A: Omar Asali observed that e-commerce continues to show healthy recovery trends, while industrial activities are more uneven. He anticipates some improvement in industrial sectors, driven by strategic importance to regional economies, particularly in Europe.

Q: Can you discuss the competitive landscape, especially with shifts towards fiber-based protective packaging?

A: Omar Asali expressed confidence in Ranpak's positioning, emphasizing their focus on paper and fiber-based solutions and a competitive advantage due to their substrate choice. He highlighted that their investment cycle is complete, allowing them to focus on execution and leveraging their full-service solutions across various industries.

Q: Could you elaborate on the litigation settlement mentioned and its financial impact?

A: William Drew clarified that the settlement was related to a patent infringement case, bringing in EUR20 million, which would bolster their balance sheet. Omar Asali added that the settlement included EUR15 million from the litigation and EUR5 million from patent rights, with tax impacts to be assessed later.

