Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

APi Group Corp (APG, Financial) achieved record first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.9%, representing a 180 basis point increase.

The company successfully entered the elevator and escalator services market with the acquisition of Elevated Facilities Services Group, expected to be accretive to APG's financial targets.

APG reported strong improvements in adjusted gross margin for the quarter, up 390 basis points, driven by strategic pricing and disciplined project selection.

The company continues to focus on high-margin service revenues, achieving double-digit growth in core inspection revenues in the U.S. Life Safety business.

APG maintains a robust M&A pipeline and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value through its 13/60/80 targets.

Negative Points

Net revenues for Q1 2024 were essentially flat, impacted by divestitures and lower revenues from declining material cost pass-through.

Organic growth in service revenues was limited to 3%, partially offset by a 6% organic decline in project revenues.

The international segment of APG is still undergoing adjustments, with some legacy contracts not fully aligned with the company's strategic goals.

The company faces ongoing challenges in customer and project selection, particularly in the HVAC and specialty services segments.

APG's adjusted free cash flow conversion for Q1 2024 was only 7%, reflecting the seasonal nature of cash flow generation in the business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How does the elevator end market fit into APi Group's inspection-first strategy, and how will it contribute to the 60% revenue target from inspection, service, and monitoring?

A: (Russell A. Becker - CEO, President & Director) Elevators, like fire life safety systems, require annual inspections by law. Elevated's business, where over 70% comes from inspection, maintenance, and repair, aligns well with APi's goal of 60% revenue from these services. This segment fits perfectly with our strategy to focus on growing this component of the business.

Q: Does the simplification of APi Group's capital structure affect its M&A initiatives?

A: (Kevin S. Krumm - Executive VP & CFO) No, the simplification of our capital structure does not change our capital priorities, including our M&A strategy. We continue to focus a significant portion of our free cash flow on enhancing our bolt-on and tuck-in M&A campaign.

Q: Can you provide more insight into APi Group's core safety markets and the expected step-up in organic growth in the second half of the year?

A: (Russell A. Becker - CEO, President & Director) We have good visibility into our safety markets, with strong backlog building, particularly in data centers and semiconductors. We lead with inspections, and the project-related work we're adding is healthy, focusing on sectors like healthcare and advanced manufacturing.

Q: What does the growth profile look like for Elevated, and what are the cross-selling opportunities with APi's core life safety business?

A: (Russell A. Becker - CEO, President & Director) Elevated has been growing organically in the high single digits, and we see potential to accelerate this. The market is highly fragmented, similar to the fire life safety space, offering significant M&A opportunities. Cross-selling initiatives are starting, with efforts to align branch offices and integrate teams to enhance customer relationship opportunities.

Q: How is APi Group managing wage inflation among its service technicians?

A: (Kevin S. Krumm - Executive VP & CFO) We have been proactive in managing wage inflation through consistent pricing campaigns over the past decade, focusing on margin-expansive pricing on the service side. Our teams are adept at adjusting prices annually to manage costs effectively.

Q: What is the ongoing strategy for pruning or project selection, and how does it relate to the customer base's health?

A: (Russell A. Becker - CEO, President & Director) The pruning process, especially in our specialty and HVAC businesses, will continue through the second quarter, with healthier backlog expected in the second half of the year. Internationally, some pruning will extend through the end of the year due to legacy contracts. This disciplined approach ensures we focus on the right customers and projects.

