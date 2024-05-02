Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ, Financial) reported a strong start to the year with a 27% growth in adjusted earnings per share.

The company achieved its fifth consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion.

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) saw a 4.1% increase in retail consumption, led by a 4.6% growth in branded volume.

The company successfully disposed of five manufacturing plants, which contributed to a reduction in debt and accelerated leverage reduction.

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is making significant progress in its productivity programs, reflected in a nearly 300 basis point expansion in adjusted gross margin.

Negative Points

Sales trends in unmeasured areas of the portfolio did not keep pace with measured channel performance, requiring better execution.

The company faces challenges in the small-format channel and needs to improve its price pack architecture to meet consumer value expectations.

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) reported only a 1.5% increase in organic net sales, indicating slower growth in this area.

The company experienced higher than expected delivery costs due to unplanned Boulder Canyon transport shipments.

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is still managing the impact of input cost inflation, particularly in conversion costs and freight.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Howard, you mentioned a couple of times of weakness in small format stores and adjustments that need to be made on sort of price pack architecture. I'm trying to get a sense if your value equation in these areas are either out of line with competitors in this specific channel or if it's the overall category that needs some adjustments there?

A: Howard Friedman, CEO of UTZ Brands Inc, explained that the issue is specific to a few items where the pack size was increased, which was not aligned with current consumer expectations. The company plans to adjust back to a lower price point to meet the value-seeking consumer's needs. This is not seen as a systemic or category-wide issue, and they expect the sales spread to narrow as adjustments are made.

Q: With a number of key salty snack players mentioning the need to maybe focus a little bit more on value moving forward. Have you seen any significant shift in sort of category competitiveness or merchandising activity that maybe you would characterize as either unexpected or irrational?

A: Howard Friedman noted that the category has become more promotional, but it remains rational. UTZ Brands is comfortable with its position and expects to remain competitive while continuing to monitor price gaps. The company's distribution gains, particularly in core and expansion geographies, help mitigate potential impacts.

Q: Just to pay at two quick questions. Just how maybe you can provide some context on Snap. Obviously a year ago getting taken away from the consumer at least the emergency allotment and we have some states that kind of went off that earlier. So I was wondering if you had any perspective on some of those leading indicator states in terms of are you seeing the category, a trend rate improved to some degree.

A: Howard Friedman responded that it's still early to tell how the Snap changes are affecting the market, as the full impact is expected to unfold throughout the year. He remains optimistic about UTZ's performance across various trade classes.

Q: Just two quick clarifications. One, going back to Andrew's question about kind of the gap between reported and scanner. So just so I understand it. We should start to see in 2Q and maybe even more so in the back half a pretty meaningful narrowing of that gap, right?

A: Ajay Kataria, CFO of UTZ Brands Inc, confirmed maintaining the previous guidance with a first half and second half EBITDA split similar to last year. Howard Friedman added that the gap between reported sales and scanner data is expected to narrow significantly as the year progresses.

Q: Hey, guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just two quick clarifications. One, going back to Andrew's question about kind of the gap between reported and scanner. So just so I understand it. We should start to see in 2Q and maybe even more so in the back half a pretty meaningful narrowing of that gap, right? Just to be able to hit kind of 3% organic sales number I just want to make sure I have that clear.

A: Howard Friedman confirmed that there should be a meaningful narrowing between the reported sales and scanner data, which has been part of the company's expectations.

Q: Great. Thanks so much. Howard, just to kind of quick question for you, given the current, it's the outperformance of your four kind of core brands and then also a great performance in the new geographies. I'm just curious, is it is it essentially kind of the more the strategy works, right?

A: Howard Friedman acknowledged that successful strategy execution makes it easier to gain retailer acceptance and expand distribution, particularly as UTZ Brands demonstrates its ability to meet retailer needs and consumer preferences across different geographies.

