Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB, Financial) reported accelerated organic revenue growth of 4.3% and a 50 basis point margin expansion.

The company improved free cash flow conversion to 119%, up 22 percentage points from the previous year.

A new share repurchase program of up to 10 million shares through 2027 was authorized, reflecting confidence in the company's financial health and stock value.

Retention rates remained high at 96%, indicating strong customer loyalty and successful cross-sell and upsell strategies.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) is making significant advancements in generative AI, expecting it to contribute to growth in the coming years.

Negative Points

Net loss for the first quarter was $23 million, indicating ongoing challenges despite revenue growth.

The company is still working through credibility business challenges, which have been a drag on performance.

Higher infrastructure costs associated with cloud platform upgrades impacted margins.

While there is strong growth in some areas, about 10% of revenue segments are not performing well, requiring strategic focus and potential re-investment.

The company faces intense competition in data and analytics sectors, requiring continuous innovation and investment to maintain its market position.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about the buyback authorization? Do you anticipate it being steady or more opportunistic given where the shares are currently trading?

A: (Anthony M. Jabbour - CEO & Director) The plan is to be opportunistic with the buyback authorization. The focus remains on investing in organic growth and deleveraging the balance sheet, aiming for a leverage of 3.5x by year-end. The stock is currently viewed as undervalued, which is why the share buyback program was authorized.

Q: Have the higher expenses observed last quarter, such as healthcare costs, continued? How is this impacting the current expense guide?

A: (Bryan T. Hipsher - CFO, Executive VP & Treasurer) The higher expenses last year were more one-time in nature, related to post-pandemic normalization. The company plans for target bonus incentives this year, so there isn't a headwind from last year's higher costs. The focus remains on controlling expenses while continuing to invest in organic growth.

Q: Could you comment on the overall health of your clients and their receptivity to buying your services? How is the sales cycle going for cross-selling and new logos?

A: (Anthony M. Jabbour - CEO & Director) The health of clients is consistent with earlier guidance, with sales cycles remaining stable. There's a noted business optimism, though challenges like supply chain issues persist. Sales and Marketing, particularly digital marketing, is a bit softer, reflecting tough comparisons from the previous year.

Q: What drove the lower data acquisition costs this quarter? Is this a timing thing or a trend we should expect to continue?

A: (Bryan T. Hipsher - CFO, Executive VP & Treasurer) The reduction in data acquisition costs is part of ongoing efforts to optimize and make data collection more efficient, not a timing issue. The company continuously seeks to improve efficiency in data acquisition and utilization.

Q: How should we think about the timing and spending for gen AI initiatives over the next few years? When will these efforts begin to impact the P&L?

A: (Anthony M. Jabbour - CEO & Director) The gen AI initiatives are in early stages, with no significant revenue expected in 2024 but potentially contributing a point or two in growth in 2025 and 2026. The current investments are included in the guidance provided at the beginning of the year.

Q: You expressed increased confidence in reaching the top end of your midterm revenue guidance of 5% to 7%. Can you elaborate on why you feel more confident about achieving these growth rates?

A: (Anthony M. Jabbour - CEO & Director) The increased confidence stems from strong momentum in key business areas like supply chain risk management and the shift to AI, where the quality of data is expected to drive significant client benefits. The company is also exploring new markets like capital markets, which contributes to this optimism.

