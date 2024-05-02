Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Upbound Group Inc reported strong first quarter revenues of nearly $1.1 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $109 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.79.

The company experienced a double-digit increase in GMV for the second consecutive quarter, nearly 20% year over year, driven by high performance in both Acima and Rent-A-Center segments.

Upbound Group Inc has enhanced its underwriting capabilities, integrating new tools and datasets, which has improved risk management and is expected to reduce lease charge-off rates.

The company has successfully expanded its merchant count and increased productivity per existing location, leading to significant revenue growth in its segments.

Upbound Group Inc is making strategic investments in digital tools and direct-to-consumer channels, which are expected to drive future growth and customer engagement.

Negative Points

Despite strong GMV growth, the company's approval rates for leases were lower year over year, which could impact future revenue growth if not managed effectively.

The company faces challenges from persistent inflation trends, which continue to impact customers' discretionary spending.

Upbound Group Inc reported a decrease in consolidated gross margin by 150 basis points year over year, primarily due to increased costs in the Acima segment.

The company's lease charge-off rate increased by 30 basis points from the prior-year period, indicating potential risks in lease portfolio quality.

While the company is focusing on deleveraging, it reported a net leverage ratio of approximately 2.7 times, unchanged from the fourth quarter, indicating ongoing high debt levels.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the incremental flow through from Acima's GMV growth, considering EBITDA was slightly down despite the growth?

A: (Fahmi Karam - CFO) The first quarter faced tough comparisons in terms of gross profit and EBITDA margins, aligning with our expectations. Revenue lags GMV by a couple of months. For the full year, we expect margins to improve starting in the second quarter, maintaining guidance for Acima's margins in the low to mid-teens range. (Mitchell Fadel - CEO) Expenses are upfront due to growth and underwriting, and some rebates are paid on GMV. The impact of tax season also affects margins, but we anticipate EBITDA margins to improve as the year progresses.

Q: With the strong GMV growth at Acima, is it primarily market share gains, or is there significant trade down occurring?

A: (Mitchell Fadel - CEO) The GMV growth includes both market share gains and some level of trade down, though it's hard to quantify the trade down precisely. Our growth is driven by increased merchant count and productivity, not just trade down. We anticipate more trade down could occur later, potentially increasing our growth further.

Q: What factors are contributing to Acima's success in gaining new merchants and driving organic growth?

A: (Mitchell Fadel - CEO) Success factors include a strong sales team performance, superior integration capabilities, effective direct-to-consumer channels, and differentiated offerings like our staffed model at larger retail partners. These factors help us not only sign up new merchants but also enhance productivity at existing locations.

Q: Can you provide insights into the trends in approval rates and early buyout trends at Acima and Rent-A-Center?

A: (Fahmi Karam - CFO) Approval rates are lower this year as we maintain a cautious approach due to economic uncertainty. Early buyout trends have normalized to pre-pandemic levels, with merchandise sales up due to a larger portfolio at the beginning of the year. (Mitchell Fadel - CEO) At Acima, the ticket size was slightly down, reflecting economic conditions and some deflation in product categories.

Q: What is the outlook for Rent-A-Center's same-store sales and the overall performance expected for the year?

A: (Mitchell Fadel - CEO) We expect at least slightly positive same-store sales for the rest of the year at Rent-A-Center. The segment is showing resilience, and we are optimistic about maintaining low single-digit positive comps, supported by growth in the e-commerce channel and stable customer performance.

Q: How does the current interest rate environment and economic uncertainty impact your financial outlook and strategy?

A: (Fahmi Karam - CFO) Despite the potential for no Fed rate cuts, our guidance range can absorb the impact, supported by a strong start in the first quarter. We continue to generate strong GMV growth while maintaining a cautious credit approach. Our consumer base has shown resilience, and we are well-positioned to manage through economic fluctuations.

