Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Pilgrims Pride Corp reported a significant increase in net revenues to $4.4 billion, up 4.7% from the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA saw a substantial rise to $372 million, marking a 145% increase compared to Q1 of 2023.

Operational excellence and strategic customer partnerships have strengthened, enhancing market presence and profitability in various segments including Case Ready and Big Bird.

Diversification efforts in the product portfolio have shown positive results, with branded offerings growing double digits and expansion in prepared foods.

Sustainability initiatives are progressing, with a reported 15.6% decline in emissions intensity from 2019 to 2022, alongside investments in infrastructure to further reduce emissions.

Negative Points

The industry faces challenges with hatchability and livability in poultry production, which could limit growth potential.

Volatility in commodity markets and input costs, such as feed prices, continues to pose risks to profitability.

Operational challenges in managing new poultry breeds have led to increased costs and management complexity.

Restructuring costs in Europe, related to network optimization and integration, are significant and ongoing, impacting short-term financials.

Despite growth in certain segments, there is a noted decrease in production in categories like Small Bird and Case Ready, potentially affecting overall market competitiveness.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate in more detail what you expect from the restructuring initiatives in Europe going forward? How is that going to help profitability once you've completed this program by year-end?

A: Fabio Sandri, President & CEO of Pilgrim's Pride, explained that the restructuring in Europe involves optimizing the production network by closing less competitive facilities and concentrating production in more productive ones. This includes integrating back-office operations and creating a more customer-focused structure. Matthew R. Galvanoni, CFO, added that about $90 million in restructuring costs have been incurred since Q4 2022, with an average of about $15 million per quarter expected going forward.

Q: With the hatchability issues continuing, what are the risks of an oversupply scenario in the U.S., and how might this affect the industry?

A: Fabio Sandri noted that the current breed used in production is more productive but comes with challenges like lower hatchability. He mentioned that improving hatchability could either require a new breed or better management, both of which would take time and potentially increase costs. He does not foresee a short-term solution to these challenges, implying ongoing issues with hatchability.

Q: How are you viewing the performance of the QSR segment in the U.S., given recent weaker trends in the broader commercial foodservice sector?

A: Fabio Sandri observed that despite lower overall food traffic in commercial foodservices, chicken sales in QSRs increased by 6% in Q1. He suggested that consumers might be trading down from more expensive foodservice options to QSRs, which could be benefiting chicken sales.

Q: What are your expectations for the Mexican market given its performance in Q1?

A: Fabio Sandri expects strong results from Mexico, noting the economy's growth and typical demand increases during election years. He highlighted the volatility in the live bird segment but anticipates overall healthy operational profits year-over-year.

Q: Can you discuss the potential for further switching demand from red meat to chicken, given current price dynamics?

A: Fabio Sandri explained that the price spread between chicken and other meats like beef has widened, which has historically boosted demand for chicken. However, he noted that predicting the sensitivity of demand to these price changes is challenging.

Q: What are your plans for deploying the significant cash on your balance sheet?

A: Matthew R. Galvanoni mentioned that the company is evaluating potential organic growth CapEx projects to support key customer strategies. They are also considering other options to increase shareholder value, such as special dividends or share repurchases, while focusing on growth and operational efficiencies.

