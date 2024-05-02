Sabre Corp (SABR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Strong Start with Revenue Growth and EBITDA Surge

Explore how Sabre Corp (SABR) exceeded Q1 expectations with significant financial improvements and strategic advancements.

Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 total revenue was $783 million, a 5% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $142 million, significantly up from $58 million in Q1 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $96 million in Q1, primarily due to seasonal working capital trends.
  • Distribution Revenue: Increased to $572 million, up 9% year-over-year.
  • IT Solutions Revenue: Declined to $141 million, down from $152 million in the previous year.
  • Hospitality Solutions Revenue: Grew to $79 million, up 7% year-over-year.
  • Average Booking Fee: Rose to $5.81, a 7% increase from Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Improved significantly from about 8% in Q1 2023 to over 18% in Q1 2024.
  • Technology Cost Reduction: Expected to be greater than $150 million in 2025 versus 2023.
  • Debt Maturities: Refinanced to reduce 2025 maturities by over $300 million, aligning with projected free cash flow.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

  • Sabre Corp (SABR, Financial) reported Q1 financial results that exceeded previous guidance, including solid revenue growth and a substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA.
  • The company achieved significant margin expansion, continuing a trend of improved profitability.
  • Sabre Corp (SABR) successfully advanced its technology transformation, increasing speed and efficiency with a lower cost base.
  • The company made progress in its strategic priorities, including generating positive free cash flow and deleveraging the balance sheet.
  • Sabre Corp (SABR) secured several commercial wins and delivered next-generation products, supporting growth in distribution industry bookings and expanding its market share.

Negative Points

  • Despite overall positive results, certain segments like IT Solutions saw a revenue decline due to previously disclosed demigrations.
  • The company's free cash flow was negative $96 million in Q1, primarily driven by seasonal working capital trends.
  • While technology transformation progresses, the full financial benefits are expected to be more back-loaded within the year.
  • Sabre Corp (SABR) faces ongoing challenges in fully transitioning to new technology platforms, with significant work still required to optimize and reduce costs.
  • The company must manage a complex debt structure, although it has made progress in refinancing to align with projected cash flows.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are you seeing the GDS shares stabilizing to a level where you can rightsize your cost structure? And can you discuss the outlook for the Airline Solutions business?
A: Kurt J. Ekert, CEO, President & Director of Sabre Corporation, noted that the GDS market saw strong growth, particularly in corporate travel, with Sabre experiencing sequential share gains. The cost structure adjustments made last year, combined with ongoing cost focus, are believed to be appropriate for current business needs. The Airline Solutions business has stabilized, with consistent revenue expected through 2024. The company is optimistic about its Retail Intelligence solutions and upcoming announcements related to its Offer and Order products.

Q: Can you discuss the average booking fee growth for your Travel Solutions business and the durability of this growth rate? Also, can you elaborate on your AI investments and their impact on your products?
A: Michael O. Randolfi, CFO & Executive VP, explained that the average booking fee has benefited from a favorable mix of travel types and airline mix, with significant strength from the Asia Pacific region. The fee is expected to remain stable throughout the year. Kurt J. Ekert added that AI investments, particularly in partnership with Google, are enhancing product development speed and client service capabilities, with generative AI expected to further differentiate Sabre in the market.

Q: How do you see industry growth playing out for the rest of the year, particularly in terms of global bookings and average booking fees?
A: Michael O. Randolfi mentioned that the baseline assumption for air distribution bookings is flat to normal growth, with potential positive factors such as increased passenger traffic and favorable corporate booking trends. The average booking fee is expected to remain around $5.80 for the upcoming quarters.

Q: Can you provide an update on the progress and traction with enterprise and PMS in the hospitality business, particularly regarding recent announcements with Wyndham and Hyatt?
A: Scott Albert Wilson, President of Sabre Hospitality, highlighted the successful enterprise deals with Louvre and Hyatt, with implementation progressing well. The renewal with Wyndham for the PMS product was also noted as a positive development, reflecting strong performance and future potential in the enterprise segment of the hospitality market.

Q: What are the updates on NDC volumes, especially considering the ramp-up by major airlines like Delta, American, and United?
A: Kurt J. Ekert mentioned that NDC volumes currently represent about 1% of total air distribution volumes but are expected to grow substantially. Sabre is well-positioned in terms of content connectivity and functionality for buyers, with significant uptake in NDC anticipated in the projections for 2024 and beyond.

Q: Regarding tech transformation savings and assumptions, are there any considerations for inflation, particularly related to salaries and Google Cloud costs?
A: Michael O. Randolfi clarified that the tech transformation is expected to yield more than the initially projected $150 million in savings, considering current salary rates and fixed commercial terms with Google. The transformation continues to progress, with significant benefits expected to impact the P&L positively.

