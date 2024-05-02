MetLife Inc (MET) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Start with Robust Earnings and Strategic Share Repurchases

MetLife Inc reports a 20% increase in adjusted earnings and a significant boost in share repurchase authorization, underscoring a confident outlook for 2024.

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted Earnings: $1.3 billion, up 20% per share from the prior year.
  • Net Income: $800 million, significantly higher than $14 million from the prior year period.
  • Adjusted Premium Fees and Other Revenues (PFOs): $12 billion, up 4% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Return on Equity: 13.8%, within the target range of 13% to 15%.
  • Direct Expense Ratio: Improved to 11.9% from 12.3%.
  • Group Benefits Adjusted Earnings: $284 million, impacted by high life mortality and health utilization.
  • Group Benefits Sales: Increased by 25% year-over-year.
  • Retirement and Income Solutions (RIS) Adjusted Earnings: $399 million, essentially flat compared to last year.
  • RIS Quarterly Sales: $2.7 billion, up 49% from the prior year.
  • Asia Adjusted Earnings: Increased by 51%, with strong performance in Japan.
  • Latin America Adjusted Earnings: $233 million, up 8% year-over-year.
  • Dividends and Share Repurchases: Paid $377 million in dividends and repurchased $1.2 billion of common stock.
  • Share Repurchase Authorization: Increased by $3 billion, total authorization now approximately $3.6 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • MetLife Inc (MET, Financial) reported a strong start to the year with adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion, reflecting a 20% increase per share from the previous year.
  • The company announced a $3 billion increase to its share repurchase authorization, highlighting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • MetLife Inc (MET) demonstrated robust top line growth with adjusted premium fees and other revenues totaling $12 billion, marking a 4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2023.
  • The company's diversified portfolio and strategic focus on risk management continue to provide stability and drive growth across various markets and product lines.
  • MetLife Inc (MET)'s Group Benefits and Retirement and Income Solutions segments showed solid performance, with notable increases in adjusted PFOs and strong sales growth.

Negative Points

  • Group Benefits' adjusted earnings were impacted by seasonally high life mortality and elevated nonmedical health utilization, which returned to historical trends post-pandemic.
  • The company's investment portfolio experienced net derivative losses primarily due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar versus the yen and Chilean peso.
  • Real estate equity funds reported a negative return of 5.8% in the first quarter, reflecting ongoing pressures in the real estate market.
  • While the Retirement and Income Solutions segment maintained flat earnings, it faced challenges with lower recurring interest margins and less favorable underwriting margins.
  • MetLife Inc (MET) faces ongoing competitive pressures in the Group Benefits market, requiring continuous innovation and investment to maintain and grow its market share.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on the 5.8% real estate loss reported? Was it due to sales or appraisals, and what is the outlook for the rest of the year?
A: (John Dennis McCallion, Executive VP, CFO & Head of Investment Management) The 5.8% loss was primarily due to appraisals and valuation adjustments. It's expected that there will be some pressure in Q2, but it should moderate and potentially improve towards the end of the year into 2025.

Q: What is the strategy for future share buybacks, and will the $3.6 billion authorization be exhausted in 2024?
A: (Michel Abbas Khalaf, CEO, President & Director) The pace of share buybacks in Q1 will be more measured throughout the rest of the year. While MetLife moves expeditiously to return capital to shareholders, the exact pace will depend on the availability of high-value capital deployment opportunities.

Q: Can you clarify expectations for variable investment income for the rest of the year?
A: (John Dennis McCallion, Executive VP, CFO & Head of Investment Management) The expectation is for variable investment income to potentially reach the higher end of the guidance range in the second half of the year, with a gradual improvement expected.

Q: How is the competitive environment in the Group Benefits business, especially regarding pricing and persistency?
A: (Ramy Tadros, President of U.S. Business & Head of MetLife Holdings) The market remains competitive, but MetLife has been able to differentiate itself beyond pricing through scale and investment in the business. The company is pleased with the growth in sales and rate adequacy for new business and renewals.

Q: What are the dynamics in the pension risk transfer market, and how is pricing affecting competitiveness?
A: (Ramy Tadros, President of U.S. Business & Head of MetLife Holdings) The pension risk transfer market remains robust, especially for large plan sponsors looking to derisk. MetLife is selective in deploying capital for these transactions, ensuring that risk-adjusted returns align with enterprise targets.

Q: How are higher interest rates affecting the attractiveness of MetLife's products, and how does this influence capital deployment towards growth versus stock buybacks?
A: (Michel Abbas Khalaf, CEO, President & Director) Higher rates enhance the attractiveness of many products. MetLife aims to maintain a balance between supporting organic growth and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, focusing on deploying capital at attractive returns.

Q: Could you discuss the impact of interest rate caps expiring on RIS spreads and the expected trajectory?
A: (John Dennis McCallion, Executive VP, CFO & Head of Investment Management) The expiration of interest rate caps is expected to result in a sequential decline in spreads, estimated at 8-10 basis points per quarter, stabilizing towards the end of the year. The overall strategy includes managing the total spread, considering both base spreads and variable investment income.

Q: What trends are you observing in dental claims within the Group Benefits business, and what are the expectations for the rest of the year?
A: (Ramy Tadros, President of U.S. Business & Head of MetLife Holdings) Dental claims are typically higher in Q1 due to benefit resets at the start of the year. The expectation is for claims to moderate throughout the year, aligning with annual guidance ranges.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.