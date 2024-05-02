Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN, Financial) launched ESPN BET across 17 states simultaneously with a technology platform that performed near flawlessly.

ESPN BET attracted significantly more registrations and first-time deposits than internal assumptions and predictions, showcasing the power of the ESPN brand.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) achieved record quarterly online sports betting and iCasino handle during the first quarter.

The company has built a solid foundation and is now live in 19 jurisdictions in North America, with plans to expand into New York before the upcoming NFL season.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has successfully built a database of over 3.5 million unique digital betters over the last 3.5 years, exceeding initial expectations.

Negative Points

The overall launch of ESPN BET, while successful in most areas, identified a couple of areas for improvement, particularly in monetization and product offerings.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) experienced a lower handle per user than modeled and faced unfavorable hold percentages during the first quarter, impacting financial results.

The company acknowledged that financial forecasting for ESPN BET has not been as tight and accurate as desired, indicating a need for improvement in this area.

Monetization remains a significant opportunity and challenge, with ESPN BET currently seeing a lower spend per user compared to market averages and internal expectations.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) is still in the process of enhancing its product offerings, including parlay and player prop features, to meet competitive standards and user expectations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jay, can you discuss the impact of the lower-than-expected hold and spend per user on the financial results for the quarter?

A: Jay A. Snowden - PENN Entertainment, Inc. - President, CEO & Director: Yes, the lower hold and spend per user did impact our financial results. However, we are focusing on improving our product offerings and operational performance to enhance our hold percentage and user engagement, aiming for a target range of 7% to 8% in the coming months.

Q: Can you provide more details on the outlook for iGaming and other components of the Interactive segment?

A: Jay A. Snowden - PENN Entertainment, Inc. - President, CEO & Director: Our iGaming segment is showing improvements, and we anticipate significant growth once we launch our stand-alone iCasino app early in 2025. TheScore Bet in Ontario is performing well, and we're excited about upcoming integrations that will enhance user experience. Our strategy includes focusing on increasing our market share in both online sports betting and iCasino.

Q: How do you plan to address the promotional expenses and investments for the upcoming launch in New York, considering the high tax rate?

A: Todd George - PENN Entertainment, Inc. - EVP of Operations: For New York, we are planning a different approach by leveraging the ESPN brand and its extensive user base, which will help us reduce the need for high promotional expenses. This strategy will allow us to manage costs effectively while maximizing our reach and impact in the new market.

Q: What are the top priorities and goals for Aaron LaBerge and the Interactive team for the next year?

A: Jay A. Snowden - PENN Entertainment, Inc. - President, CEO & Director: The top priorities include enhancing our market share in sports betting and online gaming, improving user retention and engagement, and expanding our VIP player base. We are also focused on deepening our integration with ESPN to provide a more personalized and seamless betting experience.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of potential regulatory changes on college prop bets and how it might affect your operations?

A: Jay A. Snowden - PENN Entertainment, Inc. - President, CEO & Director: The potential regulatory changes on college prop bets are not expected to have a significant impact on our operations, as these bets constitute a small percentage of our total handle. We anticipate that bettors will continue to engage with other betting options available on our platform.

Q: How do you see the integration of ESPN data and analysis influencing the betting experience on your platform?

A: Jay A. Snowden - PENN Entertainment, Inc. - President, CEO & Director: The integration of ESPN data and analysis is a key component of our strategy to enhance the betting experience. We are working on linking accounts between PENN and ESPN, which will allow us to offer more personalized betting options based on users' preferences and behaviors. This will make the betting experience more engaging and tailored to individual users.

