Positive Points

Manitex International Inc reported an 8% organic revenue growth and margin expansion in the first quarter.

First quarter EBITDA increased by 33% year-over-year, demonstrating strong financial performance.

The company successfully launched new products, such as the PM 7.5 articulated truck mounted crane, expanding its product offerings.

Operational improvements, including upgraded ERP systems and global standards, have prepared Manitex for scalability and improved efficiency.

Manitex International Inc has maintained a healthy backlog, providing visibility and capacity fill through the end of the year.

Negative Points

Despite strong quarterly performance, the company faces macroeconomic uncertainties and market hesitations due to interest rates and inflation.

The backlog, although healthy, has declined from historically high levels, indicating potential challenges in order intake.

Dealers have been delaying new orders, which could impact future revenue growth if not addressed.

Supply chain pressures continue to pose challenges, although they have been mitigated compared to previous years.

The company's rental segment paused fleet expansion in 2023, which could limit growth potential if not strategically managed.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the factors that might push the book-to-bill ratio back above one and the timing for when order flow might robustly turn back on? What is a healthy level of backlog that provides visibility but allows for reasonable lead times?

A: Michael Coffey, CEO of Manitex International, explained that the hesitancy in order bookings is linked to inflation and interest costs impacting commercial construction in Europe and North America. He anticipates that infrastructure projects, particularly in power generation and transmission, will drive order upticks, although the exact timing is uncertain. Coffey suggested that a healthy backlog would range between four to eight months, which balances visibility with the ability to deliver orders in a timely manner.

Q: What are the implications for product mix if more orders come from infrastructure projects rather than commercial construction? How will this affect margins and pricing?

A: CEO Michael Coffey noted that the product mix is not expected to change significantly. Manitex has phased out some low-margin products, improving the overall margin profile. He expects strong demand for heavy class straight boom orders and is optimistic about introducing articulated cranes in North America, which should positively impact margins.

Q: Given the adjusted EBITDA for this quarter is above the guidance range for the year, why maintain a conservative outlook for the full year?

A: Joseph Doolan, CFO of Manitex, pointed out the seasonality effect, particularly in the third quarter, which typically sees a downturn, especially from European operations. He emphasized the importance of seeing how Q2 unfolds before adjusting full-year guidance, maintaining a cautious approach to avoid disappointing investors.

Q: Can you quantify the growth capital spent on the rental fleet in the first quarter and discuss the plans for the first half of the year in terms of expanding capabilities and revenue?

A: CEO Michael Coffey mentioned that $7 million is allocated for rental fleet expansion in North Texas, primarily within the first two quarters, to capitalize on favorable market conditions. The Lubbock location has performed well, exceeding expectations, which justifies the accelerated investment.

Q: What are the current challenges and headwinds facing the company, and how are these being addressed?

A: CEO Michael Coffey acknowledged ongoing challenges from supply chain pressures but noted improvements in delivery times and customer satisfaction. The company has strategically removed low-margin products and focused on enhancing operational efficiency and margin performance.

Q: What are the expectations for infrastructure projects and their impact on future demand?

A: Coffey highlighted that funded infrastructure projects are now starting to materialize, which should bolster demand. He expects significant activities related to power generation and transmission upgrades, which will require substantial maintenance and updates to the aging grid system.

