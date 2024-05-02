Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Corteva Inc (CTVA, Financial) reaffirmed its full-year guidance and remains on track to meet its 2025 financial framework.

Seed business reported a strong start with a 5% increase in organic sales and a 6% rise in price, reflecting high demand for premium seed technologies.

Approximately 500 new products, including 300 new seed hybrids and varieties, are planned to be introduced to the market in 2024.

Crop Protection business anticipates a $1 billion increase in new product sales and a 200 basis point improvement in EBITDA margin by the end of 2024.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) expects significant benefits from self-help levers, projecting $350 million to $450 million in 2024 and 2025, enhancing value creation and margin improvement.

Negative Points

Crop Protection segment faces challenges with ample supply and competitive environment due to residual effects of destocking.

Volume declines in Crop Protection and delays in purchases as farmers opt for just-in-time buying, impacting sales momentum.

Seed volumes saw declines in all regions except North America, influenced by unfavorable weather in EMEA.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter was down 16% compared to the previous year, with a decrease in EBITDA margin by approximately 200 basis points.

Projected shift in U.S. planted areas from corn to soybeans could impact overall crop production dynamics and market demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Chuck and Dave, could you help us understand your confidence in bridging the first quarter to the second quarter, especially regarding the Crop Protection side?

A: Charles Victor Magro (CEO & Director, Corteva, Inc.): We're confident about the agricultural economy and our ability to control controllables, such as cost reductions and productivity improvements. The Seed business is performing strongly, particularly in North America, and we expect the year to unfold as anticipated with a reaffirmed guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion for 2024. Dave Anderson (Executive VP & CFO, Corteva, Inc.) added that the second quarter will see improvements in Crop Protection, though not enough to offset the first quarter, with the first half likely being down year-over-year in that segment.

Q: Can you discuss the dynamics in U.S. soybeans this year and if there's any competitive pressure?

A: Timothy P. Glenn (EVP of Seed Business Unit, Corteva, Inc.): The market is always competitive, particularly for soybeans. Our focus is on delivering high-performing, premium products. Despite the competitive environment, our strategy of getting paid for the value delivered to customers has been effective, and we continue to see strong demand for our products.

Q: Could you provide insights into the strategy for seeds, especially with the ongoing issues with dicamba in the U.S.?

A: Charles Victor Magro (CEO & Director, Corteva, Inc.): Our strategy has shifted towards selling technology rather than purchasing it, with significant growth in Enlist and other technologies. We are launching numerous new seed hybrids and varieties annually, which allows us to price for value. Timothy P. Glenn added that the current uncertainty around dicamba has minimal impact on this year's planting, and Corteva is well-prepared for various market scenarios in the next planting season.

Q: What impact might the corn stunt disease in Argentina have on Corteva, both directly and indirectly?

A: Timothy P. Glenn (EVP of Seed Business Unit, Corteva, Inc.): The disease is emerging as a significant issue, impacting yields. Our seed production has not been affected this year, but it's an area of concern for future planting decisions by farmers. Robert King (EVP of Crop Protection Business Unit, Corteva, Inc.) added that the situation might influence crop protection strategies, particularly regarding insecticides.

Q: How are you managing the expected benefits from royalties in 2024, and what are the impacts of foreign exchange?

A: David John Anderson (Executive VP & CFO, Corteva, Inc.): We are on track to achieve a $100 million benefit from royalties, primarily in the first half due to North America. Regarding foreign exchange, the impact was mostly from the Turkish lira, with pricing actions largely offsetting this. A small currency benefit is expected in the second half of the year.

Q: Can you elaborate on the pricing dynamics in Crop Protection and the attach rate of branded Enlist herbicide to Enlist acreage?

A: Charles Victor Magro (CEO & Director, Corteva, Inc.): The competitive tension in the market is high, but demand remains stable. Robert King added that Enlist continues to see strong demand with expected spray rates around 80%, indicating robust market acceptance and growth in volume expected this year.

