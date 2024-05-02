Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the loss developments in problematic lines like GL and professional liability?

A: Jeremy Andrew Noble, President of Markel Insurance Operations, explained that after a comprehensive review of over $4 billion in reserves, they observed modest favorable prior year activity in the first quarter of this year versus modest unfavorable activity in the previous year. The favorable development was primarily in international professional liability and marine and energy product lines.

Q: Are casualty lines experiencing accelerating rate increases in early 2024?

A: Jeremy Andrew Noble noted a favorable pricing environment in casualty lines, which has accelerated over the first quarter. The rates are exceeding loss trend estimates, which should benefit long-term profitability, although they are maintaining a cautious approach due to past volatility.

Q: What is the status of reserve releases from recent accident years, given the longer tail nature of GL and professional liability?

A: Jeremy Andrew Noble clarified that there have been no significant reserve releases from core reserves on the most recent accident years in U.S. general liability and professional liability. They are in a "wait-and-see" mode, especially after increasing reserve positions in the fourth quarter to enhance their margin of safety.

Q: How is the Reinsurance business being positioned for future growth?

A: Jeremy Andrew Noble mentioned that while they have been remixing the Reinsurance portfolio and walking away from renewals where pricing did not meet their targets, they are prepared to grow opportunistically in favorable market conditions, focusing on underwriting profitability.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the bridge collapse in Baltimore on your current accident year picks?

A: Thomas Sinnickson Gayner, CEO, indicated that while Markel likely has some exposure due to its global operations, the event is not unusual or outsized for them and is part of normal business fluctuations.

Q: What are the expectations for Nephila's earnings trajectory as it moves above its high watermark?

A: Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) noted that Nephila's performance fees are recognized at the end of the year, reflecting the actual performance. Therefore, significant earnings contributions from Nephila are expected to be reported with a lag, typically in the fourth quarter.

