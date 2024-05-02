Linde PLC (LIN) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth and Robust Returns

Amidst volume declines and economic headwinds, Linde PLC (LIN) showcases a resilient performance with significant EPS growth and strategic investments in future-ready sectors.

Summary
  • EPS: $3.75, increased by 10%
  • ROC: Increased to 25.6%
  • Operating Margin: Reached 28.9%
  • Volume: Declined by 1%
  • Food and Beverage Growth: Increased by 6%
  • Electronics Growth: Up by 1%
  • Metals and Mining: Pricing increases offset by volume declines
  • Chemicals and Energy Growth: Up by 4%
  • Manufacturing Growth: Up by 1% (mostly pricing)
  • Sales: $8.1 billion, declined by 1% from prior year
  • Operating Profit: $2.3 billion, increased by 6% from 2023
  • CapEx: Increased by 26% over prior year
  • Operating Cash Flow (OCF): $2 billion, slightly above last year
  • Free Cash Flow: Remains healthy despite seasonal fluctuations
  • Share Repurchases: $1 billion in the quarter
  • Debt Issuance: EUR 2.3 billion of long-term debt issued
  • Q2 EPS Guidance: $3.70 to $3.80
  • Full Year EPS Guidance: $15.30 to $15.60
Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Linde PLC (LIN, Financial) reported a solid quarter with EPS growth of 10% to $3.75, and record levels of Return on Capital (ROC) at 25.6% and operating margins at 28.9%.
  • Despite a decline in volumes, Linde PLC (LIN) has a healthy project backlog valued at approximately $5 billion, expected to contribute to earnings over the next few years.
  • The company is actively managing its portfolio, focusing on growth opportunities in resilient markets like healthcare and food and beverage, which saw growth of 6%.
  • Linde PLC (LIN) is making strategic investments in clean energy and decarbonization projects, including a new agreement to supply industrial gases for the world's first large-scale green steel production plant.
  • The company continues to optimize capital expenditure, reducing the full-year estimate to $4 billion to $4.5 billion, reflecting disciplined financial management.

Negative Points

  • Linde PLC (LIN) experienced a 1% decline in volumes, reflecting stagnant economic conditions and a challenging manufacturing environment, particularly in the EMEA region.
  • The company noted several quarters of negative base volumes, tracking declining industrial production across key regions.
  • Despite growth in certain sectors, the electronics segment only grew by 1%, with challenges in packaged and merchant volumes due to softer production levels.
  • Linde PLC (LIN) faces ongoing geopolitical and energy challenges in the EMEA region, impacting industrial production and contributing to flat economic conditions.
  • The company's operating cash flow in Q1 was 28% below the fourth quarter, influenced by timing issues related to Good Friday, although recovery is expected in Q2.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much leverage does Linde have to the electronics sector, and are there signs of market pickup?
A: Sanjiv Lamba, CEO & Director, noted that electronics account for just under 10% of Linde's portfolio, with 30% of the investment backlog in this sector. He anticipates a recovery led by AI chips and data centers towards the end of the year, which is not yet included in their guidance.

Q: Can you provide updates on low-carbon and blue hydrogen projects, particularly the progress with OCI?
A: CEO Sanjiv Lamba explained that momentum for clean energy projects is moderating, with only about 7% of announced projects reaching final investment decision (FID). For the OCI project, Linde has partnered with ExxonMobil for CO2 sequestration, leveraging Linde's carbon capture technology.

Q: Why was the full-year guidance range narrowed instead of raised after a strong start to the year?
A: CEO Sanjiv Lamba and CFO Matthew J. White clarified that the guidance adjustment reflects a cautious approach due to ongoing economic stagnation and geopolitical uncertainties. They aim to manage controllable factors to maintain guidance at the midpoint.

Q: What is driving the higher margin performance in EMEA compared to the Americas?
A: Sanjiv Lamba attributed EMEA's superior margins to effective price and cost management, including AI-enhanced power management. He sees these margins as sustainable and a new benchmark for other regions.

Q: How is the decaptivation of assets from a metals customer in Asia impacting Linde?
A: The CEO mentioned that decaptivation enhances network efficiency and reliability. The specific project with a steel customer in China is already contributing positively, fitting well with Linde's network.

Q: What are Linde's strategies regarding acquisitions to increase network density, especially in the Americas?
A: Sanjiv Lamba expressed that Linde is actively pursuing tuck-in acquisitions to enhance network density, citing the successful integration of nexAir in the U.S. Southeast as a model. They are exploring similar opportunities globally, wherever regulatory conditions allow.

