Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Linde PLC (LIN, Financial) reported a solid quarter with EPS growth of 10% to $3.75, and record levels of Return on Capital (ROC) at 25.6% and operating margins at 28.9%.

Despite a decline in volumes, Linde PLC (LIN) has a healthy project backlog valued at approximately $5 billion, expected to contribute to earnings over the next few years.

The company is actively managing its portfolio, focusing on growth opportunities in resilient markets like healthcare and food and beverage, which saw growth of 6%.

Linde PLC (LIN) is making strategic investments in clean energy and decarbonization projects, including a new agreement to supply industrial gases for the world's first large-scale green steel production plant.

The company continues to optimize capital expenditure, reducing the full-year estimate to $4 billion to $4.5 billion, reflecting disciplined financial management.

Negative Points

Linde PLC (LIN) experienced a 1% decline in volumes, reflecting stagnant economic conditions and a challenging manufacturing environment, particularly in the EMEA region.

The company noted several quarters of negative base volumes, tracking declining industrial production across key regions.

Despite growth in certain sectors, the electronics segment only grew by 1%, with challenges in packaged and merchant volumes due to softer production levels.

Linde PLC (LIN) faces ongoing geopolitical and energy challenges in the EMEA region, impacting industrial production and contributing to flat economic conditions.

The company's operating cash flow in Q1 was 28% below the fourth quarter, influenced by timing issues related to Good Friday, although recovery is expected in Q2.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much leverage does Linde have to the electronics sector, and are there signs of market pickup?

A: Sanjiv Lamba, CEO & Director, noted that electronics account for just under 10% of Linde's portfolio, with 30% of the investment backlog in this sector. He anticipates a recovery led by AI chips and data centers towards the end of the year, which is not yet included in their guidance.

Q: Can you provide updates on low-carbon and blue hydrogen projects, particularly the progress with OCI?

A: CEO Sanjiv Lamba explained that momentum for clean energy projects is moderating, with only about 7% of announced projects reaching final investment decision (FID). For the OCI project, Linde has partnered with ExxonMobil for CO2 sequestration, leveraging Linde's carbon capture technology.

Q: Why was the full-year guidance range narrowed instead of raised after a strong start to the year?

A: CEO Sanjiv Lamba and CFO Matthew J. White clarified that the guidance adjustment reflects a cautious approach due to ongoing economic stagnation and geopolitical uncertainties. They aim to manage controllable factors to maintain guidance at the midpoint.

Q: What is driving the higher margin performance in EMEA compared to the Americas?

A: Sanjiv Lamba attributed EMEA's superior margins to effective price and cost management, including AI-enhanced power management. He sees these margins as sustainable and a new benchmark for other regions.

Q: How is the decaptivation of assets from a metals customer in Asia impacting Linde?

A: The CEO mentioned that decaptivation enhances network efficiency and reliability. The specific project with a steel customer in China is already contributing positively, fitting well with Linde's network.

Q: What are Linde's strategies regarding acquisitions to increase network density, especially in the Americas?

A: Sanjiv Lamba expressed that Linde is actively pursuing tuck-in acquisitions to enhance network density, citing the successful integration of nexAir in the U.S. Southeast as a model. They are exploring similar opportunities globally, wherever regulatory conditions allow.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.