Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sealed Air Corp (SEE, Financial) reported strong first quarter results with sales of $1.33 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $278 million, demonstrating resilience in challenging market conditions.

The Food segment experienced low single-digit volume growth across all regions, driven by the shrink bag business and new customer wins, indicating a positive market response and expansion.

Sealed Air Corp (SEE) achieved positive free cash flow of $78 million in Q1, a significant improvement from a negative $13 million in the same period last year, reflecting better financial management and operational efficiency.

The company is actively engaged in developing sustainable packaging solutions, such as compostable trays and recycle-ready films, aligning with evolving market needs and regulatory requirements.

Sealed Air Corp (SEE) is progressing in its transformational initiatives, including portfolio optimization and cost takeout measures, which have already achieved an annual run rate savings of $78 million.

Negative Points

The Protective segment continues to face challenges with a low to mid-single-digit year-over-year volume decline due to pressure in industrial portfolios across all regions.

Regulatory challenges concerning the use of polyvinylidene chloride (PVdC) in packaging materials could impact the Food segment, which uses PVdC in about one-third of its offerings.

The pricing environment remains pressured, particularly in the Protective segment, as the company competes in a low volume, low visibility environment, which could affect profitability.

Despite positive volume growth in the Food segment, the company experienced unfavorable net price realization, which partially offset the benefits of higher volumes.

Sealed Air Corp (SEE) anticipates a slight sequential decline in sales for the second quarter, reflecting the dynamic and low visibility environment, which could impact short-term performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Emile, can you discuss the trends in the Food segment across different geographies for the rest of the year, especially in relation to the North American cattle cycle? Also, what contributed to the first quarter's performance in this segment?

A: Emile Z. Chammas, Sealed Air Corporation - Interim Co-President, Interim Co-CEO & COO, responded that the market trends are generally in line with initial expectations, with the North American cattle cycle performing slightly better than anticipated. He highlighted strength in Latin America and Australia/New Zealand, driven by robust domestic consumption and export activities. The first quarter's performance benefited from carryover holiday demand and new customer wins across several sectors.

Q: George, regarding the transition in the Protective segment towards more sustainable solutions, particularly fiber-based options, what has been the historical challenge in gaining market share in fiber-based solutions, and what are the expected costs and customer uptake for these new programs?

A: Dustin J. Semach, Sealed Air Corporation - Interim Co-CEO, Interim Co-President & CFO, explained that the historical challenge was partly due to a loss of focus on the Protective business during previous sales team consolidations. The reorganization aims to refocus efforts on this segment. The costs of new programs are included in the current guidance, and customer reception has been positive, noting a renewed commitment to fiber-based solutions.

Q: Matt, could you clarify the expected EBITDA progression throughout the year, considering the strong Q1 results influenced by holiday carryover and cost takeout acceleration?

A: Dustin J. Semach addressed that while Q1 EBITDA was higher than expected, Q2 is anticipated to decline slightly due to subsiding holiday demand and other factors. The full year's guidance remains confident with continued cost control and productivity benefits.

Q: Jeff, can you elaborate on the risks associated with PVdC in your packaging materials, particularly regarding regulatory challenges?

A: Dustin J. Semach clarified that PVdC is used in about a third of the Food segment's products, with ongoing regulatory discussions, particularly in California. Sealed Air is actively advocating for the essential role of such materials in reducing food waste and is prepared with alternative materials like EVOH to adapt to potential regulatory changes.

Q: Michael, could you discuss any additional business momentum or inflections, particularly in the Food segment and any updates on digital and automation strategies?

A: Emile Z. Chammas highlighted ongoing strength in the Food segment's bag business across all regions and mentioned new automation partnerships that are expected to enhance offerings. He also teased future discussions on digital commerce and digital printing technologies.

Q: Edlain, looking ahead over the next few years, what are the major opportunities and concerns for Sealed Air?

A: Dustin J. Semach expressed confidence in addressing challenges through ongoing transformations, such as cost structure improvements and commercial reorganization. He emphasized the focus on portfolio optimization and sustainability as key areas for future growth and risk mitigation.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.