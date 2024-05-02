Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

CRA International Inc reported a record financial performance in Q1 2024 with a 12.4% increase in revenue to $171.8 million, marking the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history.

Profits grew significantly with non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share, and EBITDA increasing year-over-year by 48%, 52%, and 34% respectively, each setting new quarterly records.

Eight out of eleven practices experienced year-over-year growth, with six practices posting double-digit revenue growth, demonstrating broad-based contributions to the strong performance.

The Antitrust & Competition Economics practice achieved a new high for quarterly revenue and successfully supported high-profile mergers, contributing robustly to the quarter's success.

CRA International Inc's labor and employment practice continued to assist clients effectively, navigating critical employment issues and supporting businesses in various sectors.

Negative Points

Despite the strong quarter, CRA International Inc decided to maintain its full-year financial guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainties that could affect future business performance.

The company ended the quarter with a net debt of $32.9 million, primarily due to borrowings for funding bonus payments.

CRA International Inc is cautiously adding headcount, aiming to raise utilization closer to historical norms, which indicates a conservative approach towards expansion.

The company's attrition rates, although improving, are still below normal levels, which could impact the availability of experienced staff for future projects.

CRA International Inc's conversion rates of project leads into revenue-generating projects had previously been lower than expected, raising concerns about efficiency in lead management.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the decision to maintain guidance despite a strong quarter, and what might be influencing this decision?

A: Paul Maleh, President & CEO of CRA International, explained that the decision to maintain guidance is influenced by the sawtooth pattern of performance observed in fiscal 2023, which was largely due to broader market uncertainties rather than company-specific factors. Despite two strong recent quarters, these market uncertainties persist, leading to a cautious approach in updating guidance.

Q: How is the Antitrust & Competition Economics practice performing, particularly in relation to M&A activities?

A: Paul Maleh noted that the Antitrust & Competition Economics practice had an excellent quarter, with growth driven by non-merger antitrust services. While retained on several large, high-profile merger matters, the number of such matters has not significantly changed from 2023, indicating steady demand in this area.

Q: With the strong start to the year, how is CRA International planning around talent acquisition and headcount additions?

A: Paul Maleh mentioned that while the company is cautiously adding headcount in areas that can support it, overall company utilization at the end of fiscal 2023 was below target, which suggests a focus on improving utilization rather than significantly increasing headcount.

Q: Can you provide insights into the conversion rates of leads to revenue-generating projects?

A: Paul Maleh shared that the lead flow is consistent with expectations, and the conversion rate over the past six months has aligned with historical norms and remained consistent throughout the quarter. This stability is seen as a positive indicator moving forward.

Q: What are the demand drivers for the eight practices showing growth, and how do they affect visibility into future performance?

A: Paul Maleh responded that internal demand drivers within CRA are consistent with expectations and have not deteriorated. However, external factors such as geopolitical and macroeconomic risks continue to pose uncertainties that could impact the broader market and, by extension, CRA.

Q: Could you update us on the potential acquisition pipeline and market opportunities for talent acquisition?

A: Chad Holmes, Chief Corporate Development Officer, indicated that the flow of opportunities remains healthy, supported by CRA's strong performance and reputation. The company continues to see a consistent flow of high-quality talent, maintaining high standards in their evaluation and recruitment processes.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.