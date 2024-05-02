On May 2, 2024, Daniel Macuga, Chief Communications Officer of Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA, Financial), sold 3,791 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a company that develops and manufactures nutritional supplements, healthy foods, and personal care products, which are marketed directly to consumers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,525 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc were priced at $47.14, resulting in a market cap of approximately $906.228 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 14.67, below both the industry median of 18.625 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Usana Health Sciences Inc has a GF Value of $59.43. With the stock trading at $47.14, this suggests that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

