Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Dominion Energy Inc (D, Financial) reported a positive year-over-year driver with a reduced weather headwind compared to the previous year.

The company affirmed its 2024 operating earnings per share guidance of $2.62 to $2.87, indicating stable financial expectations.

Significant debt reduction was achieved with the closing of major asset sales, enhancing the company's financial health.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) has made substantial progress in its offshore wind project, with key permits obtained and construction milestones met.

The company's safety performance improved, with a notable reduction in the employee OSHA injury recordable rate.

Negative Points

Higher interest expenses and revenue reductions in Dominion Energy Virginia impacted financial performance.

The company faces ongoing regulatory proceedings which could affect the timing and benefits of asset sales and project approvals.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) is still working towards closing remaining asset sales, which are crucial for further debt reduction.

There are challenges associated with the integration and operational efficiency of newly acquired or merged entities.

Potential risks related to the execution of the offshore wind project, including legal challenges and the need for further regulatory approvals.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are you seeing within the pipeline you just discussed as it relates to self-generation and self-supply for data centers? How are you thinking about rate design and tariff changes to make sure Virginia customers benefit or at least held harmless on things like interconnection costs?

A: (Robert M. Blue - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board, Dominion Energy, Inc.) We have strong relationships with data center customers and are exploring alternative rate designs and potential structures with them, which would need SCC approval. While there could be specific situations where self-supply makes sense, most data centers will likely want to access the broader network for reliability and affordability. Substantial transmission investment is essential, regardless of the generation source.

Q: Can you elaborate on resource adequacy and your plans as it relates to the upcoming capacity auction? Are you electing the FRR, and could you provide more details on the IRP update and incremental generation spend?

A: (Robert M. Blue - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board, Dominion Energy, Inc.) We're returning to the PJM capacity auction as it aligns with our operational needs and customer benefits. Regarding incremental capital, there could be additional capacity towards the end of our plan due to the rapid ramp-up of data centers. Our investments will be driven by policy, customer needs, and maintaining a conservative balance sheet.

Q: How does HB 5118 progressing through South Carolina's legislature affect your capital plans or assumptions?

A: (Steven D. Ridge - Executive VP & CFO, Dominion Energy, Inc.) We are focused on a constructive outcome in our electric base rate case and serving our customers well in South Carolina. The specifics of HB 5118 will be clearer once the legislature adjourns, and we will adjust our focus based on the finalized legislative environment.

Q: Could you discuss the ship's timeline in relation to the offshore wind construction schedule and future contracting opportunities after Virginia Offshore Wind?

A: (Steven D. Ridge - Executive VP & CFO, Dominion Energy, Inc.) The vessel Charybdis is on track to complete sea trials by late 2024 or early 2025. The termination of a prior charter agreement allows us to potentially accelerate its deployment to our project, enhancing timeline flexibility. Post-project, we anticipate robust interest in contracting the vessel, reflecting conservative assumptions in our financial guidance.

Q: Can you provide an update on the uncontracted Millstone capacity potentially supplying power to data centers?

A: (Diane G. Leopold - Executive VP & COO, Dominion Energy, Inc.) We have an MOU with NE Edge for a data center at Millstone and are ready to support the project with land and a PPA if permits are granted. However, no financial assumptions related to this are included in our current financial plan.

Q: Could you share insights on the evaluation process with data center developers and how you structure contracts to protect ratepayers?

A: (Robert M. Blue - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board, Dominion Energy, Inc.) Data centers are on a rate schedule applicable to all large customers, with any changes requiring SCC approval. Contracts include minimum demand obligations to cover the cost of infrastructure, ensuring protection for ratepayers.

