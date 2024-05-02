Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial) reported a solid revenue increase of 9% year-over-year to $436 million in Q1 2024.

Adjusted EPS grew by 9% year-over-year to $0.38 per share, indicating strong profitability.

The company experienced robust growth in its digital operations and solutions business, with revenue up 12% year-over-year to $246 million.

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) raised the lower end of its full-year guidance for both revenue and EPS, reflecting confidence in continued strong performance.

The company's strategic focus on data and AI has enhanced its competitive position and expanded its total addressable market.

Negative Points

Marketing analytics segment continues to face challenges, with ongoing declines impacting overall analytics growth.

Higher SG&A expenses, up 140 basis points year-over-year to 20.4%, driven by investments in AI and digital solutions.

The healthcare segment reported a slight revenue decline of 1.7% year-over-year, primarily due to one-time revenue in Q1 2023.

Cash flow from operations was an outflow of $21.9 million, compared to an inflow of $16 million in Q1 2023, due to higher working capital requirements and one-time payments.

The company noted ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties that could impact client investment decisions and overall market conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on how you now see analytics growth progressing over the balance of the year?

A: Rohit Kapoor, CEO, noted that the analytics business has stabilized and is expected to show sequential growth quarter on quarter throughout 2024. The data management segment is strong, and while marketing analytics remains a challenge, it is expected to stabilize.

Q: Regarding workforce resourcing plans, can you clarify the recent media reports about layoffs?

A: Rohit Kapoor, CEO, explained that the workforce rationalization affected less than 2% of the total headcount, primarily due to skill set mismatches. Despite this, the company continues to grow its employee base in line with revenue growth.

Q: Was there anything one-time or timing-related that drove some of the 1Q outperformance?

A: Maurizio Nicolelli, CFO, confirmed there was no one-time revenue in Q1, and the performance was part of normal business progression. The company expects continued year-on-year and sequential growth.

Q: Can you discuss recent volume and pricing trends in the digital ops business?

A: Rohit Kapoor, CEO, indicated stable volumes in key verticals like insurance and healthcare. While competitors may use pricing strategies, EXL focuses on delivering exceptional value, which helps maintain client relationships and volumes.

Q: What drives the outperformance in the digital operations business?

A: Rohit Kapoor, CEO, attributed the success to the integration of digital and analytics with operations, winning larger deals, and the ability to enter new buying centers, which enhances client relationships and business scale.

Q: How is the implementation of AI solutions like Gen Y I. impacting client decision-making and project awards?

A: Rohit Kapoor, CEO, acknowledged that AI implementation leads to longer decision-making times as clients evaluate proof of concepts and pilots. However, once clients recognize the impact of these solutions, decisions to scale up enterprise-wide deployments tend to accelerate.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.